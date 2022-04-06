His Excellency Sayyid Saud bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Minister of State and Governor of Muscat, accompanied by His Excellency Mohammed bin Sulaiman Al Kindi, Deputy Governor of Muscat, and His Excellency Sheikh Ibrahim bin Yahya Al Rawahi, Wali of Seeb, visited the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn” to explore partnership prospects between public bodies and highlight the complementary roles played by these bodies to achieve development, attract investments, and support SMEs and enhance their contribution to the national economy.

During the visit, Hilal Al Hasani, CEO of Madayn, discussed cooperation prospects in areas related to the development of industrial cities in Muscat governorate. Al Hasani emphasised that Madayn aims at creating world-class business cities while retaining the Omani identity to contribute to comprehensive and sustainable economic and social development.

Madayn officials elaborated on the vision of Madayn in enhancing the Sultanate’s position as a leading regional centre of manufacturing, ICT, innovation and entrepreneurship excellence, and its mission in attracting industrial investments and providing continued support, through regionally and globally competitive strategies, good infrastructure, value adding services, and easy governmental processes.

The officials also briefed on the investment opportunities available in Madayn Investment Complexes in Sur, Samail, Suhar and Al Buraimi Industrial Cities. The officials then highlighted on the objectives of the newly formed Industrial Innovation Academy, which aims at promoting a diversified and sustainable economy based on technology, knowledge and innovation.

His Excellency Sayyid Saud bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Minister of State and Governor of Muscat, then visited Al Rusayl Industrial City to get familiarised with the completed and ongoing projects implemented by Madayn. Al Busaidi also visited Nafith@Madayn control room, which presents an integrated system aimed at managing and facilitating the entry and exit of vehicles to/from the current and future industrial cities of Madayn. Nafith@Madayn project embodies a key pillar of the infrastructure development strategy of the industrial cities to keep pace with the technology trends and provide value-adding services.

