Dubai-UAE: Global experts gathering on Day 3 of the Global Future Councils Annual Meeting in Dubai explored what is needed to enable groundbreaking innovations to accelerate the transition to a net zero future. A session titled 'Can Tech Deliver on its Climate and Energy Promise?' explored emerging technologies such as direct air carbon capture and advanced contamination monitoring tools.

Panelists included experts from the Clean Air Fund and the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University.

Jane Burston, CEO of Clean Air Fund; Young Global Leader, highlighted the serious health impacts of air pollution. She also emphasized the need for more accessible technologies to montior people’s direct exposure to air pollution.

Burston said: “We know that, using technology, we can enable people to measure what they are breathing and that can galvanize them to demand action. The action that we need is not just for clean air and healthier cities, but also to mitigate climate change.”

She added: “Often times, the most climate friendly solutions are less affordable, more hassle than the high carbon alternatives. Governments need to implement policies to make them cheaper and easier to access.”

Melissa C. Lott, Director, Research; Senior Research Scholar, Center on Global Energy Policy, Columbia University, shared her perspective on the existing technologies that are driving change. She emphasized the need to achieve net zero while simulateneously considering the massive scale and urgency of the climate challenge.

“There are real challenges” Lott explained. “But the good news in this case is that we are all responding to the same challenge. A challenge that will affect each of us differently but that will affect each of us.”

She said: “When we look at solving barriers and deploying the technology that we have available, we have an opportunity for continued growth to solve our challenge.”

The WEF Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils 2023, taking place from the 16-18 October in Dubai, is a critical opportunity for experts from around the world to meet and collaborate on solutions that will improve economic growth and human development.