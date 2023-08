Abu Dhabi, UAE: The General Pension and Social Security Authority has launched a campaign to encourage employers in the government and private sectors to update insured persons' data. The campaign is part of GPSSA’s vision to become an innovative pension system that provides the best quality of services to its clients.

The campaign’s objective is to protect the rights of all insured persons registered under the umbrella of GPSSA, and to ensure that the transactions of employers and insured persons are duly completed without delay while maintaining the validity and accuracy of beneficiary groups of GPSSA.

GPSSA has set a series of procedures that are important for employers to continue their operations smoothly. The first step includes requesting employers to contact their representatives who are responsible for managing the employers' files at the GPSSA to review their profile on the current platform and ensure that their information is correct, especially the Emirates ID, and to determine whether they should be considered "Super Admin" or "Service Administrator".

The second step is to complete all outstanding transactions on the current platform of GPSSA, which may include, for example: registration of the insured person, transfer of the insured person, or processing of the insured person's end-of-service file. This step is followed by review and update all data in the current portal of GPSSA, and finally, provide accurate details of the salary of the account holder and the monthly contributions, and the times specified for payment.

The General Pension and Social Security Authority expressed its readiness to provide necessary support to employers' representatives and admins to ensure the proper update and accuracy of data on the new platform, and to fulfil the digital transformation objectives in cooperation with GPSSA's strategic partners.