The General Authority of Sports (GAS) and the National Olympic Committee signed the Performance Agreement, with the federations of the five priority sports, which include bow and arrow, judo, shooting, fencing, and athletics.

The signing of the agreement marks the initial stage within the framework for launching the Development of the Transformation of Sports Federations project, which is one of the three main transformational projects included in the National Sports Strategy 2031. The next stage of the project seeks to support all sports federations across the UAE and expand sports institutions. Additionally, it aims to create a dynamic environment for the sports sector that contributes to the development and flexibility of administrative practices and provides more opportunities and results for national sports teams in various sports forums.

The signing ceremony was held in the presence of Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee, His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education and Chairman of the General Authority of Sports, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Hasher Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Shooting Federation. The performance agreement was signed by His Excellency Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Sports Development Sector at GAS, Mohammed bin Darwish, Executive Director of the National Olympic Committee, and representatives of priority sports federations.

During the ceremony, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi emphasised the importance of establishing partnerships aimed at governing all sports federations and improving their performance. It also aims to support national efforts to increase the standard of UAE sport through initiatives, programs and future policies such as the National Sports Strategy 2031. This plan addresses every facet of sports and Olympic events.

“The National Olympic Committee, headed by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, is open to all projects and initiatives that help the UAE fly its flag proudly in all sports forums and at all levels,” he added. Furthermore, he commended on the launch of the Development of the Transformation of Sports Federations project through the Performance Agreement and the advantages it includes, focusing on best practices that adhere to implementing technical plans into effect in a way that ensures achieving the intended objectives and preparing and qualifying a large number of sports talents.

His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi said: “The performance agreement was signed to boost the transformation of sports federations, further seeking to help bring about a qualitative change in the performance and governance of federations in order to enhance the prospects and results of national teams at regional and international levels. This step is a continuation of the efforts and accomplishments made during the previous phase, which was carried out in accordance with the National Sports Strategy 2031, and the ambitions and goals of our wise leadership for the future of sports in the UAE. The General Authority of Sports is eager to accelerate its efforts to coordinate and integrate the functions of all UAE sports entities in order to fulfill the objectives of the new strategy and advance the sports industry.”

“In accordance with the wise leadership’s vision of prioritising sports and with every element on hand and a clear strategic vision, the agreement will contribute to strengthening the sports industry and positioning the UAE on the global sports map, by identifying and supporting more talents, as well as developing sports institutions governance in the country that complies with the best standards and practices,” His Excellency added.

The performance agreement intends to foster better relations between the National Olympic Committee, sports federations and the General Authority of Sports. The agreement seeks to strengthen institutional administration and governance in sports, to ensure the proper execution of sports federations’ strategies, initiatives and goals approved by the authorities. The National Olympic Committee adopts and supports federations’ strategies by advancing technical programs and detailed time plans, as relevant federations are slated to execute the approved plans to ensure victories in the sports segment that would fly the Emirati flag high in international sports forums.

The Development of the Transformation of Sports Federations project seeks to improve the practices of the federation through player upskilling and a transition from a fixed-financing model to a model based on performance. This will come into effect by enhancing the funding of selected federations and giving them additional budgets from the Emirates Elite and High-Level Sports Committee in charge of managing and supporting athletes. This will transform the performance and governance of sports federations and support the growth of sports institutions and their contribution to the national economy, which is one of the three main goals of the National Sports Strategy 2031.

The Emirates Elite and High-Level Sports Committee contributes to the implementation of the Development of the Transformation of Sports Federations project by providing support to specific sports federations in the areas of strategic planning, technical knowledge, governance, and sustainability and enabling them to attain national goals. In line with this, the committee focuses on three key aspects, which include developing a 10-year integrated strategic plan, preparing for competitions by setting a four-year operational plan for federations, and creating a yearly plan in line with the 10-year strategy and Olympic tournaments. The General Authority of Sports and the National Olympic Committee will collaborate with the Elite and High-Level Sports Committee in all projects, initiatives and plans linked to training and developing elite and high-level athletes to improve the competitiveness of UAE’s sports sector.

Over the past period, the General Authority of Sports held numerous meetings with priority sports federations to assist them build work plans and procedures to support them. The authority intends to provide sports federations with strategic advice, conduct thorough and repeated assessments and give them the tools they need to carry out projects and initiatives that have a significant impact on the development of UAE sports.

The National Sports Strategy 2031

Launched in June, National Sports Strategy 2031 will implement 17 key projects, which include three transformative and 14 strategic. These projects will each be introduced in three stages through 2031 and the work for it is now in progress. The General Authority of Sports is working closely with partners from sports authorities to develop the first phase of many projects, from strategizing to implementation. Some of the initiatives implemented includes improving regulations governing the sports sector, rating sports and selecting priority ones, launching a demo version of school games, and signing the performance agreement with priority sports federations as part of the first phase of the Development of the Transformation of Sports Federations project and launching the Emirates Elite and High-Level Sports Committee, which was successful in selecting 22 talented players in eight sports to upskill them through training sessions and thus ensuring the presence of the UAE in Paris 2024.

