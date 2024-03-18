UAE, Sharjah: Emirates Health Services (EHS) has reached another significant milestone in its impressive track record as Fujairah Hospital, an EHS facility, has been granted Emirati Board Accreditation in Pediatric Medicine by the National Institute of Health Specialties (NIHS), a prestigious accreditation program in the UAE.

The National Institute of Health Specialties announced Fujairah Hospital's accreditation in Pediatric Medicine after meeting the standards for a four-year period. This achievement reflects the hospital's commitment and early readiness demonstrated through studying and fulfilling the necessary requirements for accreditation. The hospital conducted evaluations and audits, including medical, administrative, and operational standards, enhancing any aspects needing improvement to meet the Emirates Board's requirements.

Dr. Ahmed Al Khadeim, Director of Fujairah Hospital, affirmed that this achievement reflects the diligent efforts of the medical and administrative team in providing high-quality medical services to the community. He highlighted that obtaining the Emirates Board accreditation is a significant step in enhancing healthcare standards and achieving the highest quality and safety standards in pediatric care. This involves offering specialized training, developing medical standards, supporting medical research, and enhancing professional communication, reflecting the hospital's continuous commitment to improving healthcare services for all patients.

Al Khadeim added that this accreditation affirms the hospital's outstanding and dependable capacity to meet patients' needs. He praised the medical team's efforts and encouraged them to uphold their achievements while aiming for continued excellence in delivering exceptional healthcare services to the community. Emphasizing adherence to the highest standards of quality and safety in medical services, he highlighted alignment with EHS’ vision and comprehensive strategy to excel in healthcare and pioneer in the field.

Dr. Amel AlMaeeni, Assistant Director for Medical Affairs at Fujairah Hospital, expressed pride in the success and progress achieved by the Pediatric Medicine program, emphasizing the necessity and importance of cooperation between the hospital management, faculty, and resident doctors to achieve the program's goals and create a positive educational training environment. Therefore, our dedication has led to earning the prestigious accreditation of Pediatric Medicine by the Emirates Board.

Dr. Nuha Al Zaabi, Director of the Pediatric Board Program at Fujairah Hospital, highlighted that the Pediatric Medicine specialization program is based on high educational and academic standards. Numerous changes have been made to elevate the capabilities of resident physicians to meet global medical standards. The medical staff at Fujairah Hospital works diligently to achieve the objectives of the Emirates Board through quality audits, safety measures, and academic initiatives.

She added, "We are proud of our specialized physicians' effective and confident management of critical and stable medical cases, their engagement in scientific research and medical conferences, and their achievement of local and international awards. This highlights the invaluable support from Fujairah Hospital's management and EHS’ Training and Development center."

Program accreditation is a prestigious recognition granted to hospitals and healthcare institutions in the United Arab Emirates that offer specialized training opportunities and postgraduate studies in the healthcare field, after verifying their compliance with its standards. This includes fulfilling the accredited program standards set by the National Institute for Health Specialties, completing the accreditation application requirements, meeting the evaluative field visit criteria, and providing the necessary information and data for the training programs.