In cooperation with the Federal Youth Foundation, the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) announced the formation of the Ajman Chamber Youth Council in its first session, to enhance the interaction of young employees in achieving the goals and vision of the Ajman Chamber and to ensure youth participation in achieving sustainable development of Ajman, in particular, and the UAE, in general, at the social and economic levels, in accordance with the UAE National Youth Agenda.

The Ajman Chamber’s Youth Council included Maryam Mohamed Saeed Al Nuaimi as Chairman, Mana Ali Al Balushi, Vice Chairman, and members of Najla Naji Al Dhafri, Sultan Khalfan Al Matrooshi, Amna Nasser Lootah, Ghaya Mohamed Al Nuaimi, and Sultan Abdulrahman Al Muhairi.

This Youth Council is responsible for achieving a set of main tasks, the most important of which is supporting youth participation in implementing initiatives and projects that support the Ajman Chamber’s goals and vision, providing a sustainable platform for monitoring youth’s future ideas and aspirations, identifying opportunities and challenges of interest to the youth group, and ensuring that youth keep pace with the most important current and future changes, especially those related to economic affairs.

Maryam Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Chamber Youth Council, stated that the youth formation is consistent with the Ajman Chamber’s strategic goal of enhancing the efficiency of human capital and creating a happy and stimulating work environment. She also stressed that the Ajman Chamber Youth Council will be keen to implement youth initiatives that enhance the contribution of young people to the entrepreneurship sector and support the local economy with innovative youth projects that keep pace with the economic and investment trends of the emirate of Ajman.

Al Nuaimi noted that the Council will seek to contribute to achieving the goals of the UAE National Youth Agenda during the next stage by preparing programs and organizing events for young people that enable them to represent the Ajman Chamber in global, regional, and local forums and events in coordination with the concerned authorities, and work to embody national identity and culture and create a conscious and innovative young generation that enjoys positivity. Initiative and the spirit of social responsibility.