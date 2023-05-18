The first-of-its-kind at the national and regional levels

Covers children aged 5-6, 12 and 15 years old to build a comprehensive database.

Seven teams covering the UAE.

The "adult category" of the national survey of oral and dental diseases project is launched as part of the long-term oral health strategy.

United Arab Emirates – Dubai: Emirates Health Services (EHS) has launched the second phase of the national survey of oral and dental diseases (Children group), the first-of-its-kind at the national and regional levels, covering several schools across the UAE. The survey aims to create a database for all oral and dental disorders as outlined by the World Health Organisation.

Dr. Essam Al Zarooni, Acting Executive Director of the Medical Services Sector at EHS emphasized that the National Survey of Children's Oral and Dental Health has a number of important objectives. The primary goal is to enable EHS to develop a comprehensive database to develop an integrated health system, which contributes to the provision of proactive healthcare initiative, as well as the development of specific preventive and services programmes tailored to the needs of our children. The survey will also support future national scientific research. He said EHS aims to proceed now with the National Oral and Dental Health Survey "Adult group" project. This survey will complement EHS efforts in promoting oral and dental health awareness and literacy among UAE community.

Dr. Al Zarooni added that EHS is a forerunner in launching several initiatives and projects aimed at improving the quality of life. The survey will raise awareness among target groups about preventive measures to reduce the risk of developing oral and dental diseases, and encourage children to adopt healthy behaviours, and strengthen their orientation towards early oral and dental health examinations. This is in line with the organization's strategic objectives as well as the directions of the visionary leadership, and contributes to the achievement of "We the UAE 2031" vision and the UAE Centennial 2071 Plan.

According to Dr. Haifa Hannawi, Head of Dental Services at the Emirates Health Services, the survey is part of EHS’s goals to evaluate the prevalence of tooth decay, gum disease, and malocclusion. It is in line with WHO standards and EHS aims to survey 1500- 2,000 students as part of the project's second phase, which will is conducted by seven teams across the UAE.

Since the launch of the second phase, the campaign has seen a high turnout of students from various schools across the country, adding that EHS will select students from both public and private schools. Specific age groups have been identified for survey, ranging from 5-6, 12 and 15 years. The survey will be conducted only after the necessary approvals are obtained.

Dr. Mousa Marashdeh, Head of Policies and Standards at the Dental Services Department of EHS, emphasised the importance of the survey in increasing the awareness of oral health, strengthening a culture of maintaining adequate oral and dental health, and introducing disease prevention strategies.

Dr. Marashdeh said the survey is using a random sample of schools and students who met the research requirements, with the goal of studying the rate of tooth decay, gum diseases and malocclusion in children. In addition to that, we will study the impact of these disease on life quality and identify all possible factors and habits that can lead to oral and dental diseases.

Finally, this research will help in improving parental and community oral health awareness. Our message is that, maintaining healthy food style and adequate oral health habits along with periodic dental examinations are the optimum preventative strategies for common diseases.