Dubai, UAE:– Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), has announced a donation of AED3 million to support the humanitarian efforts of the UAE, the region’s largest campaign of its kind to provide food support to the underprivileged and undernourished in less fortunate communities across 50 countries.

EGA’s donation, equivalent to three million meals, is in line with the company’s commitment to achieving sustainable growth for local and global communities, and its belief in the significance of the initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan. It will accelerate the initiative’s target achievement as it has begun preliminary distribution in several countries, including Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, India, and Lebanon.

A Global Message of Solidarity

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, CEO of EGA, said; “We are honoured to participate in the 1 Billion Meals initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and donate AED3 million to those in need. EGA is a national industrial champion, and our aluminium is a UAE product used by billions of people around the world. This noble initiative is a global message of solidarity from our country to the entire human family.”

Donation Channels

Donors can contribute to the 1 Billion Meals initiative through the following donation channels – the campaign’s official website: www.1billionmeals.ae; bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, number: AE300260001015333439802. Donors can also opt to donate AED1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” or “وجبة” via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call center via a toll-free number 8009999.

The 1 Billion Meals Initiative

The 1 Billion Meals initiative, organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), aims to alleviate global hunger and battle malnutrition in less fortunate communities across the world, especially among vulnerable groups such as women, children, refugees, displaced persons and victims of disasters and crises.

The initiative evolved from 10 Million Meals two years ago, to 100 Million Meals last year, which surpassed its target, collecting and distributing 220 million meals. In its efforts to provide food aid to those in need, the initiative contributes to the United Nations’ Sustainability Development Goals, especially to achieve ‘zero hunger’ by 2030.

