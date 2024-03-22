UAE, Dubai: For the 4th year running, Emirates Auction joins as a strategic partner of Ramadan charity campaigns launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Emirates Auction will organize the Most Noble Number charity auction jointly with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), where proceeds go towards the Mothers’ Endowment campaign which honors mothers by establishing a AED 1 billion endowment fund to support the education of millions around the world.

Held at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach on 24 March, the Most Noble Number charity auction is expected to see the participation of businessmen and philanthropists.

Ongoing charity

His Excellency Abdullah Matar Al Mannai, Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates Auction, said: “The Mothers’ Endowment campaign is the latest addition to a series of charity and humanitarian initiatives launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, to alleviate the suffering of those in need around the world. This year’s campaign is especially important as it represents an ongoing charity in honor of mothers to support education.”

“We are honored to be part of organizing this charity auction and help achieve the objectives of the Mothers’ Endowment campaign. Emirates Auction will provide technical and logistics support to ensure the success of the auction. We are all keen to support the campaign to establish an endowment fund that promotes education in underprivileged communities,” he added.

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign helps solidify the UAE’s leading humanitarian role. With its focus on the education of millions around the world through an endowment fund established in honor of mothers, the campaign aims to revive the culture of endowments as a development tool.

Proceeds of the planned endowment will be used in providing underprivileged individuals with the tools and skills necessary to help them improve their lives.

Donation channels

Gaining growing support since its launch, the Mothers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Mothersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Mother” to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).

-Ends-