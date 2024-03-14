UAE, Dubai – Dr. Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Haddad, Senior Mufti and Director of the Ifta Department at the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, called upon members of the community to contribute to the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to honor mothers by establishing a AED billion endowment fund to support the education of millions around the world.

“His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum continues to launch great initiatives one year after another, proving once more his benevolent, generous nature as his initiatives’ positive impact spreads widely across communities,” Dr. Al-Haddad said.

Sustainable endowment

“The Mothers’ Endowment campaign will be a way to honor and show admiration of mothers, whose debt the children cannot pay back whatever we do. Throughout our lives, mothers continue to nurture, love and guide us. These selfless acts on their part cannot be matched but can be partially repaid at least. The best gift to a mother, in addition to honoring her and caring for her, is an ongoing charity that continues to give,” he added.

Generous contributions

Dr. Al Haddad noted that contributing to the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, which supports education around the world and drives sustainable development, is a great gift to your mother, following the guidance of Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him) who encouraged Muslims to make ongoing charities and set endowments in honor of parents.

“His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid is reviving this blessed practice of honoring mothers, whether in life or after their passing. Good deeds are especially rewarding during the holy month of Ramadan, following the example of the Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him), who was the most generous among his people, and is ever more generous during Ramadan.

“Contribution to the Mothers’ Endowment campaign is considered a general charity that can be endowed for the benefit of all. It should not be paid as part of the obligatory Zakat, which goes to specific beneficiaries” he concluded.

Donation channels

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign welcomes donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Mothersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Mother” to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).