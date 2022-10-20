The Dubai Police General Command has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), to cooperate develop joint activities in areas of common interest, explore and innovate across future security projects, develop security innovations.

Signed on the sidelines of the GITEX Global 2022, held at Dubai Trade Centre, the MoU paves the ways for cooperation in cooperate in setting comprehensive strategies for research and development projects.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Major General Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, Director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police, and Mr. Ahmad Alkhallafi, Managing Director for UAE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Maj. Gen. Al Razooqi said that Dubai Police, under the directives of His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, is consistently continuing its efforts to support security sectors with research, studies, and knowledge.

"The Force always seeks to strengthen its partnerships with the government and private sectors, to achieve its strategic directions based on three main pillars– a safe and resilient city, promote community happiness, and innovation in institutional capabilities," he added.

Maj. Gen. Al Razooqi explained that GITEX Global 2022 is an essential platform for growth and development. "It also an opportunity to showcase the best global practices of Dubai Police under the directives of the wise leadership that aims to achieve prosperity and improve the quality of life of the community members", he indicated.

Mr. Ahmad Alkhallafi, Managing Director for UAE at Hewlett Packard Enterprise said, “We are so delighted to sign this agreement with Dubai Police, and we recognize the close relations of HPE with the UAE government. "We are committed to harnessing all our expertise and capabilities in this field to support the strategic directions of Dubai Police to achieve prosperity and improve the quality of life for residents," he added.

