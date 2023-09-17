Al Hajri: “With this platform, Dubai Municipality will be able to improve digital user experiences as well as develop a proactive service system.”

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Municipality has launched an innovative ‘Services 360’ policy digital platform, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and Geographic Information System (GIS), to provide its senior leaders and executives with real-time insights into customer requests and communications.

This innovative platform empowers executives to oversee the progress of specialized tasks, ensure adherence to the highest service standards, and accelerate decision-making processes. The new platform will function as an integrated control board that includes a database of various client requests, the location from which the notices were submitted, their numbers, and the channels used for the notices, along with following up on the activities carried out by the municipal service providers.

H.E. Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “The new digital platform is a significant step towards keeping up with the evolving needs and demands of the Municipality’s customers. We are confident that this will help us keep track of all the procedures, notices, suggestions, and inquiries people make. This will help us improve institutional communication and transparency with customers as well as assist in precisely understanding their requirements. The platform further supports the delivery of real-time digital services that go above and beyond users' expectations and improve their happiness and quality of life. This falls in line with the ‘Services 360’ policy launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of The Executive Council. This policy lays the roadmap for creating a comprehensive digital experience and offering seamless, proactive, and automated services in line with customers' expectations. It helps in financial savings and needs less time and effort, which will improve performance, competitiveness, and customer satisfaction metrics.”

“We are making continuous efforts to improve customers’ experiences with Dubai Municipality services. We aim to create a proactive service system that fulfills customer needs and offers them the best government services, further enhancing the government performance in the Emirate of Dubai.” Al Hajri added.

The platform is fully digitized, encompassing comprehensive customer data, the Emirate's resident population figures, and the 320 serviced regions and public sites across various geographical locations. Additionally, it includes detailed statistics and customer requests specific to each region, categorized under the various application types handled by the Municipality, such as inquiries, communications, observations, complaints, and service requests, all readily accessible at any given moment.

Wesam Lootah, CEO of Corporate Support Services Sector, highlighted that the platform facilitates seamless monitoring starting from the point of initial contact with the Municipality, regardless of the notice channel employed. These channels include the Municipality's website, various social media platforms, the municipal contact center, WhatsApp, and the virtual assistant "Fares," for submitting notices, proposals, or service requests.

The platform further delivers a comprehensive overview to the Municipality's senior leadership, including details regarding the applicant's personal information, residential area, and the type of the request. It also provides real-time status updates, showing them the status of the request in percentage and the swift response of the Municipality's service advisors in addressing these requests.

The platform leverages the information, statistics, and analysis at its disposal to address all cases comprehensively. It involves the analysis of frequently reported issues and diligent monitoring of their execution, facilitating proactive measures aimed at enhancing the handling of future applications across all categories. Additionally, it maintains a continuous focus on developing awareness and marketing strategies aligned with the desires and requirements of customers in the Emirate.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com