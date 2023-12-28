H.E. Al Hajri: “The standard of excellence for the next phase of thinking and insights of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is that the Government should work to exceed the people’s expectation by utilizing our departments and institutions as well as working in a faster, more efficient and more flexible manner.” “It further aims to improve Dubai’s position on global competitiveness indicators as well as supporting the components of excellence, agility and business development and services to position Dubai as one of the most attractive, sustainable, pioneering and life-friendly cities.”



Dubai, UAE: Dubai Municipality has launched the Change Management and Corporate Agility System during a meeting held in the presence of H.E. Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality and Executive and Administrative Leadership of the Municipality. Through the new system, the Municipality aims to develop, expand, and accelerate the scope of application from an integrated perspective and introduce system-wide policies for change management and corporate agility.

The new system guarantees the continuity of Dubai Municipality’s efforts in advancing its hubs of actions, expanding the application of institutional agility and change management to all areas of work. The move comes in alignment with the Municipality’s aim to achieve its strategic objectives and vision of becoming a leading municipality for a global city, while underscoring its key values of participation, competitiveness, positivity and proactiveness.

During the meeting, H.E. Al Hajri affirmed that the application of agility and change management practices in Dubai Municipality is not a new initiative. Since its establishment, the Municipality has been continuously working to follow these practices, which has helped it to be resilient, strong, and prepared to address any challenges and crises.

In addition, H.E. Al Hajri pointed out that through the constant application of comprehensive development strategies, following the standards of Dubai’s remarkable government performance strategy, the Municipality seeks to elevate the quality of performance and adopt best practices.

Al Hajri said: “The benchmark of excellence for the next phase in insights and visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, is that the government’s work should surpass expectations of people, especially through our departments and institutions, as well as fast, efficient, and flexible working procedures. The municipality highly anticipates strengthening the position of Dubai on global competitiveness indicators by supporting the components of excellence and business development and services. It also seeks to position Dubai as one the most attractive, sustainable, pioneering, and friendly city for living.”

The Journey of Change and Institutional Agility

Dubai Municipality’s leaders reviewed its progress in managing institutional agility and change, shedding light on its accomplishments in this area as well as its adoption and adherence to the approach of change and institutional agility. They further highlighted the Municipality’s capability to adapt to changes and crises. Being one of the most significant and prominent government entities in Dubai, the Municipality works to provide integrated services to ensure happiness of the people.

Dubai Municipality introduced key principles of institutional agility including customer focus, empowering self-taskforces, embracing change, simplicity and flexibility, measuring results, and joint career collaboration.

In addition, the Municipality offered a framework and operational model to expedite and broaden the application of agile thinking and practices across all areas to attain institutional agility. Through the framework, the Municipality also seeks to implement a series of pilot projects to improve experience, learning, development, and constant growth.

Dubai Municipality introduced its change efforts before 2022, which resulted in the launch of initiatives and projects such as Dubai Municipality Strategic Plan 2022-2026, Environmental Satellite 2021, and Municipal Digital Completion 2021, as well as hubs related to Dubai Urban Plan 2040.

