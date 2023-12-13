Dubai Municipality announces more than 7 agreements, and launches more than 10 strategic projects over the two weeks of COP28.

Global audience engages with municipality’s 3D printed stand, participating in more than 50 sessions and workshops.

Dubai-UAE: 13 December 2023 – Dubai Municipality concluded its participation in COP28 after signing more than seven agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs), as well as making sustainable pledges to enhance Dubai’s contribution to global climate action.

Dubai Municipality was a Strategic Pathway Partner at COP28, which attracted tens of thousands of participants from 198 countries to Expo City Dubai. During the event, the municipality launched more than 10 strategic projects and showcased others to the global audience.

The municipality's sustainable pavilion, which was created in part through 3D printing, attracted more than 20 thousands visitors. The municipality also hosted and participated in more than 50 sessions and workshops.

His Excellency Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai Municipality’s participation in COP28 presented Dubai’s and the UAE’s leading models for international climate cooperation, urban planning, development and sustainability.

“The UAE has hosted a successful climate event, which was based on the principle of partnerships, exchanging experiences and achieving consensus on crucial climate pledges, including tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030.”

His Excellency added: “Dubai Municipality, based on its vision to become a world-leading municipality, will build on its efforts at COP28 to achieve net zero operations. This will include expanding on the projects announced during the event to contribute to the goals of the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, as well as the Dubai Urban 2040 Masterplan. Our work will help strengthen Dubai’s global model for sustainable, liveable, beautiful and pioneering cities.”

The projects Dubai Municipality announced at COP28 encompass net zero operations, digital twins, sustainable buildings and infrastructure, recycling, waste management, smart technology and renewable energy. They included expanding natural reserves, developing a green building classification system, implementing zero waste initiatives and the reuse of wastewater.

Supporting the COP28 action plan

Dubai Municipality's activities supported the four pillars of the COP28 Presidency’s action plan: fast-tracking an organised, responsible, and equitable energy transition, fixing climate finance, focusing on people, nature, lives and livelihoods, and fostering full inclusivity.

Building strategic awareness

During the two weeks of COP28, the municipality conducted an inspection tour of the site at Expo to ensure full compliance with sustainability and environmental safety standards. More than 80 inspections were conducted to ensure health and safety before, during and after the installation and dismantling of pavilions and buildings. Additionally, more than 1000 inspections to ensure food and beverages suppliers compliance with the requirements and standards.

During the event, Dubai Municipality distributed 6500 meals through the UAE Food Bank.

