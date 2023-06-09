Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality successfully completed the beautification works of four playgrounds in popular parks in Dubai in collaboration with international sports and entertainment companies. The initiative was aimed at creatively beautifying the basketball and football courts in the parks through artistic redesigns using modern colours and art works, in order to enhance their aesthetics and provide visitors with a unique experience. It also reflects the efforts of the Municipality to work to enhance the beauty and attractiveness of the Emirate of Dubai.

The project to renovate and develop the identity of the playgrounds in Dubai’s parks is one of the unique beautification projects that reflects the modern spirit of the emirate, its attractiveness, aesthetics, and the diversity of its recreational infrastructure in a creative manner. It also reflects Dubai Municipality's keenness to strengthen relations in cooperation with prominent local and international private sector companies to beautify facilities in the Emirate of Dubai, by providing an attractive environment for investment and forging partnerships with the best municipal service providers in the world, in order to ensure that all residents and visitors are given an ideal experience in the best city in the world.

The project embodies the extent to which Dubai Municipality cares about the interests and hobbies of all members of society, and its keenness to plan and implement projects that enhance the attractiveness and beauty of Dubai, especially with the advent of summer and its endeavour to provide all facilities that serve all residents of the emirate and provide them with a rich experience that meets their needs and achieves utmost comfort and happiness for them.

The designs used in the playgrounds demonstrated the creative side of the beautification process in them, as painting and beautification works were carried out in two playgrounds in Al Barsha Pond Park and Al Warqa Park, while beautification works were completed on the two basketball courts in Al Jafiliya Square and Satwa Park, where the Red Bull Half Court Championship final was held.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com