13 government entities join program to identify challenges and opportunities in the work environment in line with the objectives of Dubai Social Agenda 33.

HE Abdullah Al Falasi – ‘We are working to promote future thinking and innovation in designing the future work environment.’

HE Khalfan Belhoul: ‘The program will help develop a comprehensive future strategy for government work over the next few decades.’

Dubai – Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), in partnership with Dubai Government Human Resources Department, announced the launch of the Future of Government Work Accelerators Program, to support government entities in Dubai in adopting the best work practices to keep pace with transformations in the workplace, strengthening the Dubai Government’s preparedness for the future.

The program was created in line with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance the societal welfare for employees in the government sector, and improve work-life balance.

The program will be facilitated by Dubai Future Accelerators (DFA), and will involve 13 government entities, which will share best practices and insights around addressing current and future challenges in the field of government work.

Through workshops, the program will explore issues such as automation, talent, digitization, work-life balance, 21st-century skills, job security, remote work, recruitment strategies, legal structures, and more.

The Future of Government Work Accelerators Program focuses on three main objectives: unifying efforts to empower talent in the government sector; understanding the challenges and changes that affect government work; and anticipating the biggest future challenges in the field of preparing government employees.

His Excellency Abdullah Ali Bin Zayed Al-Falasi, Director General of DGHR, said: “We are continually developing new concepts and methods for working and achieving goals in ways that suit young talent.”

He highlighted the department’s commitment to anticipating the future of government work as well as preparing to address change and face challenges with agility and speed in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Al Falasi said: “The Dubai Government Human Resources Department is working to enhance future thinking and innovation, build human capacity and upskill employees for the jobs of the future. This is critical to empowering our people to lead future government work efficiently through leveraging automation and digitization, ultimately enhancing Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most future-ready cities.”

His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of DFF, said: “This program will accelerate the development of government work in Dubai, directly implementing the leadership’s directives for the city to be best in the world for adopting innovative practices in its government sector. These advanced practices will be reflected in the quality of services and overall government performance.”

His Excellency added: “The Future of Government Work Accelerators Program will help develop a comprehensive strategy to determine the nature and method of government work over the coming decades. It signifies a new phase in the government’s system of foresight and planning for the future, focusing on keeping pace with challenges and changes.”