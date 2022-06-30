Dubai, UAE: His Excellency Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director General of Dubai Land Department (DLD), received the Consul General of Japan in Dubai, Noboru Sekiguchi, to witness DLD’s pioneering position in the real estate sector, especially in the real estate registration field, and strengthen methods of cooperation between Dubai Land Department and the authorities concerned with real estate registration in Japan.

During the meeting, the two parties discussed the most prominent international practices and standards used in Dubai’s real estate sector. The Consul General was also briefed on the systems and mechanisms used in the real estate registration and regulation processes and procedures.

DLD is keen to exchange experiences with all local and international entities to strengthen bonds of interdependence with them towards attaining the best international standards, in line with DLD’s strategic plans to achieve work excellence and efficiency.

DLD also confirms that these meetings and visits enrich all parties with information to benefit from when developing ambitious plans in service of the community for Dubai to remain a pioneer in excellence in various aspects of life.

-Ends-