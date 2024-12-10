Prime Minister of the Republic of Uganda: “The forum will effectively achieve its primary objective of facilitating dialogue between the business communities, while creating opportunities to foster new investments and business partnerships for the mutual benefit of both countries.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has arranged 308 business meetings between companies from Dubai and Uganda in Kampala, the capital of the East African nation. The meetings came during the first leg of the chamber’s trade mission to Uganda and Tanzania under the ‘New Horizons’ initiative, which aims to support the expansion of local companies into promising global markets.

As part of the mission, the chamber hosted a business forum in Kampala titled ‘Doing Business with Uganda’ with the support of the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Kampala, the Embassy of the Republic of Uganda in the UAE, the Uganda National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Uganda Investment Authority, and the Private Sector Foundation Uganda.

On the sidelines of the Forum, Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja, Prime Minister of the Republic of Uganda met with Dubai International Chamber delegation in a private meeting, and emphasised the importance of the trade mission in enhancing economic ties and business partnerships. She praised the efforts of the chamber in strengthening trade and investment between the two sides.

Hon. Robinah Nabbanja, expressed her delight in the strong relations between UAE and Uganda, adding that the forum will effectively achieve its primary objective of facilitating dialogue between the business communities, while creating opportunities to foster new investments and business partnerships for the mutual benefit of both countries.

During the forum, Dubai Chambers signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uganda Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The agreement is aimed at enhancing collaboration between Dubai and Ugandan companies, as well as cooperating to organise trade missions, conferences, and business events and unlocking mutual benefits through the sharing of knowledge and expertise. The MoU also focuses on consulting on business policies and exploring bilateral investment opportunities.

His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “We are committed to strengthening Dubai’s trade and investment partnerships with countries worldwide, including Uganda. Supporting companies from Dubai to grow and expand globally across diverse sectors remains a priority. This contributes to enhancing Dubai’s foreign trade and consolidating its position as a leading global business hub.”

The forum featured speeches by the H.E. Olive Kigongo, President of the Uganda National Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and Martin Muhangi, Deputy Director General of Uganda Investment Authority. The event was attended by 302 participants including senior officials, business leaders, and Ugandan companies interested in exploring partnership opportunities with the delegation from Dubai.

Non-oil trade between Dubai and Uganda reached a value of AED 4.4 billion in 2023, according to Dubai Customs data. A total of 148 Ugandan businesses were registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce as of the end of September 2024.

During the forum, Hassan Al Hashemi, Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, delivered a comprehensive presentation on Dubai's economic landscape, highlighting the emirate's competitive advantages for businesses and investors. The event also featured a presentation on Uganda’s investor- friendly environment

The trade mission included representatives from 29 Dubai-based private sector companies specialising in diverse industries including construction and building materials, engineering, food and beverages, storage and retail, oil and gas, electrical appliances, healthcare, energy, the automotive sector, agritech, and information technology.

Dubai International Chamber has identified several promising export sectors to Uganda, including diagnostic and laboratory devices, electricity meters, ceramic tiles, cooking oils, and animal feed. Key investment opportunities in Uganda include tourism, agriculture, mining, information and communications technology, electronics, and infrastructure projects including roads, railways, and water supply systems.

