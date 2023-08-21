Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah: “China has consistently ranked as the UAE’s biggest trading partner , and we are keen to expand these deeply rooted trade and investment ties further in the country’s eastern region .”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has successfully hosted a B2B matchmaking event during the Wuxi – Dubai Economic & Trade Exchange Conference to explore business and investment opportunities between Dubai and Wuxi City.

Organised in partnership with the Wuxi Municipal Government and Wuxi National High-Tech Industrial Development Zone, the event welcomed a high-level government delegation led by Mr. Du Xiaogang, Secretary of Wuxi Municipal Committee of the Communist Party, to Dubai with the goal of strengthening economic cooperation between the emirate and Wuxi City, which is located in East China’s southern Jiangsu Province.

A total of 13 Chinese multinational companies specialising in areas including advanced technology, biomedical and healthcare equipment, the Internet of Things (IoT), Information and Communications Technology, microelectronics, and renewable energy took part in 172 B2B meetings with 38 local companies during the event, which were facilitated by Dubai International Chamber to highlight the emirate’s attractive business environment and support the expansion of Dubai-based companies into the Chinese market.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “China has consistently ranked as the UAE’s biggest trading partner, and we are keen to expand these deeply rooted trade and investment ties further in the country’s eastern region. With its comprehensive logistics infrastructure and strategic location along the New Silk Road, Dubai serves as a convenient gateway to the MENA markets, enabling leading Chinese companies to seize opportunities and thrive in a rapidly evolving global landscape. The dedicated teams at our international representative offices in Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong will continue to work to attract many more innovative Chinese companies to Dubai, including those in Wuxi.”

Dubai International Chamber, one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, was established to promote Dubai as a global business hub, attract multinational companies, and expand the emirate’s trade ties with promising markets. The chamber has a mandate to meet His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s ambition to increase Dubai’s foreign trade from AED 1.4 trillion to AED 2 trillion by 2026.

