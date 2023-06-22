Dubai, UAE — The Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC) announces the first in-person closed meeting of its recently reformed Arbitration Court. The meeting, which took place in Dubai on 20 June 2023, preceded a series of interactive discussions, activities, and an arbitration community breakfast and networking reception throughout the week. These steps are integral to the Centre’s dedication to robust communication and community engagement within the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) ecosystem.

Under the leadership of its President, Dr. Michael Pryles AO PBM, and Vice President Erin Miller Rankin, the Arbitration Court, comprising 13 leading arbitration experts with a vast range of international arbitration expertise, has been working to streamline and improve the Centre’s casework practice and procedures following the relaunch of the Centre, Arbitration Rules, and the Arbitration Court in 2022.

This Court's meeting and the concurrent activities served as powerful platforms for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and establishment of meaningful connections. Dr. Michael Pryles commented, “DIAC has embarked on an exciting new phase in its development. The aim is to enhance our status as the leading centre in the Middle East and to expand and become a first-class international centre. The Arbitration Court, which has members from 4 continents, aims to play its part. We will ensure that our case administration is efficient, responsive and world-class. With our expanded staff and recent appointments, we are confident of doing so.”

The collective expertise of the Court, together with a newly expanded Secretariat, now ensures the highest standards of oversight of proceedings conducted under the Rules.

Reflecting on the week's events, DIAC Board Chairman, Dr. Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, stated: "This series of meetings and events emphasise DIAC's commitment to its stakeholders’ engagement and excellence in the ADR field. It demonstrates our dedication to creating an environment encouraging knowledge exchange and collective growth. As we look to the future, our initiatives will continue to strive for service excellence, support the ADR community, and make significant contributions to the advancement of the ADR ecosystem."

The next in-person meeting of the Arbitration Court is scheduled to take place in Dubai in the week commencing 13 November 2023, coinciding with Dubai Arbitration Week, which runs until 17 November 2023.

About Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC)

DIAC, the largest and most diverse arbitration centre in the Middle East, provides the international business community with a comprehensive suite of arbitration and conciliation services. With over three decades of experience, DIAC remains dedicated to excellence, advocating for ADR and supporting the ADR communities. Its operations are headquartered in Dubai, firmly establishing it as a central hub for international dispute resolution.

