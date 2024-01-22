In its Ninth Edition, the Event Introduces Advanced Customs Inspection Program, Highlights UAE's Economic Partnerships, and Spotlights Digital Transformation Initiatives for Seamless Business Operations

Dubai – The ninth edition of Dubai Customs Week commenced with the theme " Digital Empowerment: Forging Impactful Partnerships," underscoring the importance of cultivating purposeful partnerships and fostering their development. The event aimed to emphasize the establishment of new alliances to facilitate trade, ensure border security, and enhance the flexibility of global supply chains.

Dubai Customs has been organizing the Customs Week for the ninth consecutive year to mark the International Customs Day, celebrated annually on January 26. The government department announced the coordination of over 30 diverse customs-related events throughout the week, engaging various stakeholders such as partners, clients, relevant authorities, and the community.

At the inaugural ceremony held at Dubai Customs headquarters, attended by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, local customs directors, and officials, Dubai Customs unveiled the "Advanced Customs Inspection Program." This specialized training program for local and regional customs inspectors seeks to leverage Dubai Customs' expertise to keep pace with global developments in the inspection sector. The program showcased Dubai Customs' experience in utilizing state-of-the-art inspection systems, intelligent customs examination techniques, and established procedures. Its goal is to fortify security measures for Dubai Customs partners at both local and regional levels, contributing to the stability and protection of the community from security and health risks by enhancing the efficiency of the customs inspection sector.

H.E. Sultan bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman & CEO and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, emphasized the necessity of solidifying and backing the UAE's Economic Partnership Agreements program. This program is crucial for realizing the country's economic vision. Highlighting the UAE's role as a reliable global partner in trade and investment.

He noted that the UAE has strategically embraced a digital transformation, serving as a robust foundation for seamless business operations and attracting foreign investments. In 2023, the UAE achieved the second position globally in foreign direct investment inflows into new projects, as reported by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Furthermore, he pointed out that the UAE's Authorized Economic Operator program, a federal program that was implemented with the contribution of Dubai Customs, plays a vital role in boosting trade flows to and from the UAE. This is achieved by simplifying customs clearance procedures for committed companies, following specific regulations and processes.

H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs and CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, highlighted that the UAE has envisioned the future in the trade and economic sectors. He mentioned the World Customs Organization's emphasis on the importance of long-term partnerships and establishing new alliances in its message for the International Customs Day 2024. This aligns with the continued success of the UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements program since its launch in September 2021, achieving numerous milestones. Furthermore, the UAE's accession to the BRICS group will open new horizons for cooperation, enhance partnerships, and achieve mutual economic, trade, and tourism benefits. It is expected that the non-oil foreign trade value of the United Arab Emirates will reach 2.5 trillion dirhams in 2023. In 2023, the number of travelers to the UAE is anticipated to surpass 120 million.”

Musabih added, "Dubai Customs is committed to enhancing partnerships, initiating new alliances, and fostering mutual cooperation. The objective is to boost digital empowerment for services and customs procedures, aiming to increase the value of Dubai's foreign trade." Dubai Customs provides an innovative package of advanced and smart services available 24/7, receiving acclaim from international customs authorities and the International Monetary Fund. The government department’s smart programs and systems accomplish over 50 transactions per minute, supporting the acceleration of business operations to achieve Dubai's economic agenda, D33.”

H.E. Mohamed Bin Taliah, the Chief of Government Services of the United Arab Emirates Government, underscored the central role of digital empowerment and purposeful partnerships in the UAE government's operations. He discussed the progress of digital transformation within the UAE government, emphasizing that the government services strategy aims to deliver advanced digital services accessible anytime and anywhere. The strategy also prioritizes the development of proactive personalized services that cater to individual societal needs and actively involve users in shaping the services they require. This is complemented by efforts to enhance government capabilities and train personnel to lead the future services sector, thereby boosting the country's global standing and competitiveness.

Bin Taliah detailed that the UAE government has made significant strides in proactive services, introducing 300 such services. Moreover, 4 million users utilize the digital identity application to access smart government services. Additionally, 90% of users prefer the convenience of digital channels for completing government procedures.

Concluding the ceremony, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem and Ahmed Mahboub Musabih honored Mohammed bin Taliah for his positive contribution to the opening of the ninth Dubai Customs Week, presenting him with a shield from Dubai Customs. Attendees also celebrated Dubai Customs' impressive satisfaction rate of over 90%, as revealed in a study on the satisfaction of government service users in Dubai for the year 2023.