DUBAI: Dubai Customs organized an appreciation ceremony for its partner including government and private entities, volunteers, and employees, to recognize their contribution and support towards the success of the charitable and community initiatives during Ramadan 2023.

The ceremony was held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Dubai Customs’ main building, and was attended by Rashid Al Sharid, Executive Director of Administration and Finance Division, and representatives of government and private entities. The ceremony kicked off with a video presentation that showcased the highlights of the Ramadan initiatives. These initiatives targeted approximately 116,000 beneficiaries through 15 community and volunteer initiatives that catered to various groups, such as the elderly, orphans, needy families, people of determination, and laborers. The Ramadan initiatives garnered a total of 770 volunteers, consisting of employees, and school and university students. These individuals dedicated a combined 4,000 hours of volunteer work throughout the holy month.

In his speech, Rashid Al Sharid expressed his gratitude and appreciation to all the partners for their support and collaboration towards the success of the charitable initiatives during Ramadan. He emphasized Dubai Customs' commitment to support charitable events and activities through community initiatives that aim to benefit all segments of society. The department has been dedicated to implementing its Ramadan initiatives annually, supporting the principles of volunteering and social responsibility, and instilling a culture of goodness in the hearts of others, which is a hallmark of the UAE. The department's community and volunteer initiatives are aligned with its strategic plan for 2021-2026.

Al Sharid acknowledged the honorees and their contribution towards achieving the department's goals and objectives, which enhances the spirit of social solidarity and giving during Ramadan. Fouad Al-Shihi, head of the Ghayath Volunteer Team, stated that Dubai Customs has boosted charitable activity to support all segments of society during the holy month of Ramadan, highlighting the UAE's global leadership in humanitarian work. The initiatives have had a significant impact on the participants and the targeted group, creating an unprecedented community echo.

For the first time, people of determination were empowered and allowed to participate in the charity activity. They distributed Iftar meals at traffic lights near Rashid Port, in a step that meant to integrate them into society as active individuals contributing to development.