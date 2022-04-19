Dubai: On the occasion of Zayed Humanitarian Day, which is observed annually on 19 Ramadan, Dubai Customs intensified its charitable and voluntary initiatives that support all segments of society during the holy month of Ramadan. The Department’s initiatives targeted 49,000 beneficiaries from various categories (elder citizens, orphans, needy families, workers), in addition to initiatives and special events designed exclusively for the employees.

The humanitarian and charitable initiatives meant to deepen compassion and community interaction and enhance the culture of giving that is deeply rooted in the United Arab Emirates.

Various initiatives in Ramadan organized this year under the theme “Blessed Days”, which included Al-Meer Al Ramadani (food giving), which has seen volunteers from Dubai Customs take to the streets to distribute 2500 meals every Saturday to motorists at sunset time. In addition, 1,200 meals are distributed daily to fasting laborers and security staff in different parts of the emirate; total of 36,000 meals throughout the month.

Another initiative is called Customs Feast, which is organized with the Community Development Authority, and involves holding an Iftar feast for senior citizens at the Department’s main building. The evening involves a number of entertaining activities.

There are also numerous awareness and sports activities, which seek to raise awareness around better and healthier lifestyle. Awareness workshops targeted 300 employees from different departments and sections. These included a lecture on how to prepare yourself for fasting, and another one focused on benefits of exercise in Ramadan.

