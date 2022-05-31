Dubai – : His Excellency Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs and CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, stressed that the efforts of the UAE to protect intellectual property rights are among the most important global experiences in this regard.

The UAE has maintained a leading position among the Arab countries and its advanced position globally in protecting intellectual property rights and combating piracy, despite the challenges the world has witnessed because of fluctuations in the international economic situation due to the political turmoil and health crises caused by the Covid 19 pandemic.

He stressed that Dubai Customs, in light of its mission to protect society and promote economic development, is redoubling its efforts to keep the UAE as a global oasis of safe trade that protects the rights of investors and traders and consolidates its leading position as a global center for regional and international trade, and a major destination for international investments.

During his participation in a keynote speech at the opening session of the eleventh Regional Intellectual Property (IP) Crime Conference for the Middle East and North Africa, which is held virtually under the slogan "Protecting Intellectual Property in the Digital Age", His Excellency recommended the importance of upgrading technological technologies in combating international IP crimes.

He called for strengthening joint cooperation locally, regionally and globally to detect illegal practices, address counterfeit goods, and achieve sustainable development goals.

Musabih said;” Dubai Customs plays an essential role in protecting intellectual property rights through an advanced customs system for clearing shipments based on the principles of risk management and development of employees’ by training them on the latest methods to thwart counterfeiting and protect the society from its hazards. The The 'Projects of the 50', launched by our leadership, will help us achieve these goals.”

The Government Department moves ahead in combating counterfeit goods and preventing their entry into the country through the border crossings in Dubai. The number of intellectual property dispute cases resolved by Dubai Customs in 2021 reached about 390 dispute cases, with an estimated value of about AED 15 million. In Q1, 2022, there were 85 intellectual property dispute cases, with an estimated value of about AED 24 million dirhams.

In 2021, Dubai Customs organized 11 educational activities for the protection of intellectual property rights in schools and universities, and eight community educational events. Ten awareness-raising workshops on ways to identify counterfeit goods were organized in cooperation with brand owners, bringing the total number of educational initiatives to 29 initiatives attended by 2,400 participants from different segments of society.

To enhance the Emirates green development strategy, the Department recycled 2,100,000 pieces of counterfeit goods for 221 brands in 2021, and in the first quarter of 2022, about 254,000 pieces of counterfeit goods were recycled for 27 brands.

At the conclusion of his speech, the Director General of Dubai Customs expressed his sincere appreciation for the efforts made by the Emirates Intellectual Property Association in cooperation with the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) and Dubai Police in holding this important annual event, which is gaining double importance with the global progress witnessed in addressing crimes against intellectual property.

