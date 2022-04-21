With this in mind, the CSR Section at the Corporate Communication Department, in cooperation with the Community Development Authority in Dubai, organized the “Customs Banquet” initiative, for which 30 senior male and female citizens were invited, along with the employees and members of the Ghayath Volunteer Team.

The event came to enhance social cohesion and in appreciation of the elders’ great role and contribution to building society. The guests were received with warm welcome and during the event they enjoyed communicating with the employees in a family atmosphere following the Islamic values and traditional national habits.

The “Customs Banquet” initiative is part of Ramadan Campaign “Blessed Days launched by Dubai Customs as part of its social and national commitments.

Dubai Customs encourages more communication and interaction with senior citizens through repeated visits and meetings in order to pay them back a small part of what they have provided in building this country. The initiative was also an opportunity for employees to communicate and strengthen social relations in the Holy Month. At the end of the event, gifts were distributed.

