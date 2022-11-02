Dubai – Emphasizing its efforts to enhance client happiness, Dubai Customs continues its monthly ceremony to honor its distinguished clients in several categories. The October ceremony witnessed the honoring of a number of companies, in the presence of H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, executive directors and heads of departments.

For their part, the honored companies expressed their great happiness with the honoring initiative, noting that Dubai Customs, through multiple channels of communication with business and trade groups, succeeded in providing smart and pioneering customs facilities and procedures that enhanced the companies' activities and the value of their trade.

During the ceremony, which was organized in Dubai Customs’ main building, “Client happiness is a primary objective in our comprehensive plans to develop performance at Dubai Customs, which motivates us to enhance our efforts to make our clients happy. With this in mind, we have developed an integrated strategy to manage the relationship with the clients, in order to identify all their requirements to improve the efficiency of their business, which will reflect positively on Dubai's foreign trade and enhance Dubai's position as a global hub in international trade. We are happy to run this initiative on a monthly basis. It is also an opportunity to meet our clients face to face and build on our strong partnership. Our clients are our partners of success, and this positive relation was behind the success we achieved on Dubai Government's Customer Happiness Index scoring 91.8%.

Edris Behzad, Director of Client Happiness Department said; “We develop our ties with our clients through the continuous development and the adoption of best practices. Dubai Customs has launched Mistanis (Are you Happy)? Campaign that measured the clients’ happiness with the services provided to them. We listen to their suggestions and recommendations through different channels, including the Dubai Customs Consultative Council, which Dubai Customs launched to enhance cooperation with business groups in Dubai, and Ertibat initiative, which helps with more communication with the foreign diplomatic missions and business groups in the emirate.”

