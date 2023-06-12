Dubai – Dubai Customs celebrated the graduation of participants from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime program, in line with the UAE's commitment to combat drugs and crime. This initiative follows the decision of the UAE Cabinet, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the Anti-Drug Council, led by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

The event was attended by Mr. Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Executive Director of Human Resources, Finance and Administration Division at Dubai Customs, Boris Zenamensky, Deputy Regional Representative for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), and a number of executive directors and department managers.

The program, developed in collaboration with the UNODC, aimed to empower Dubai Customs employees with specialized skills in border control, crime prevention, and risk management. It perfectly aligned with Dubai Customs' unwavering commitment to facilitating legitimate trade while providing top-notch, precision-driven services. Nine employees from diverse departments had the privilege of participating in this initiative.

Al Ghaffari stated the program aims to prepare a cadre of experts within Dubai Customs in the fields of criminalistics, risk management, and border control. This initiative comes as part of Dubai's rapid progress towards global competitiveness, leadership, and excellence in all sectors.

He highlighted that the program included participation in a series of training courses, successful completion of requirements to obtain an expert certificate in crime prevention and risk management, and acquiring in-depth knowledge about the specificities of the security field. The training also focused on combating cross-border crimes and effectively addressing the smuggling of prohibited goods in all forms and types at the local, regional, and international levels. This approach aims to protect communities from the detrimental effects of such activities.

The number of security training programs reached 92 programs until May 2023, with 973 employees enrolled, totaling 7,547 training hours.

In his speech, Boris Znamensky, Deputy Regional Representative at UNODC said: “Dubai Customs has always been at the forefront of innovation and excellence, striving to safeguard your nation's security, promote international trade, and protect communities. By acquiring this accreditation from UNODC, you have taken a significant leap forward to support other Arabic-speaking countries in the future, transcending boundaries and reaffirming Dubai Customs' commitment to international collaboration and cooperation.

As UNODC accredited trainers, you will not only be ambassadors of Dubai Customs but also ambassadors of UNODC promoting integrity, transparency, and justice. Your role will extend far beyond transferring knowledge and skills; you will be changing attitudes, inspiring, and guiding the next generation of customs officers, shaping their mindset, and instilling in them the values of professionalism, ethics, and the importance of upholding the rule of law.”