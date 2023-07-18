Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture has launched the open call for its Al Marmoom Short-Film Competition that will be held as part of the third edition of the ‘Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert’ festival, inviting aspiring filmmakers to showcase their creativity and storytelling skills. This initiative underscores Dubai's commitment to becoming a global cultural hub and nurturing artistic talent, embodying the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai.

Dubai Culture has extended a global invitation to filmmakers and creatives worldwide to participate in this competition that will take place at the scenic Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, bringing together a captivating blend of local, regional, and international talent. For those eager to participate, the application process will commence on 18 July 2023 and conclude on 1 October 2023. A dedicated committee comprised of experienced directors, filmmakers, and experts will thoroughly review and evaluate all submitted applications and films. Their objective is to curate a diverse and enthralling programme for the festival’s highly anticipated third edition, aligned with fostering a vibrant cultural movement that bolsters and fortifies Dubai's creative economy.

The competition seeks to promote sustainability and collaboration in the film industry through its rich programme of activities, qualitative shows, interactive workshops, and panel sessions. The goal is to create an inclusive environment where professionals can share experiences, inspire new talent, and provide a cultural experience for the public. Additionally, it aims to support emerging local and regional filmmakers by offering them a valuable platform to showcase their creativity, refine their skills, and achieve professional growth. The festival's competition encompasses documentaries, animation, and live-action films. The winning specimens are selected based on criteria related to quality and content, with the first-place winners receiving a cash prize of AED 30,000 and an honourary shield for each category.

Last year’s second festival edition featured a three-day programme that included screening 80 films and 26 talks and panels hosted by industry experts. A specialised workshop was also presented, providing valuable insights and knowledge. In addition, the festival had a variety of exhibitions and artworks that celebrated the history of cinema and emphasised the significance of local cultural and artistic heritage. The films ‘May 27th of This Year’, ‘Osha the Falconer’, and ‘The Wanderer came in the top three in the competition’s first edition, respectively, which received over 270 applications, of which 122 films were chosen based on the jury’s evaluation.