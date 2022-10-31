Chamber Model Innovation Around the World, series hosted by the Chamber in cooperation with ICC-World Chambers Federation , examines best practices for implement ing customer - focused innovation .

Lootah: CMI framework has proven to be an effective tool for chambers to address key challenges and revamp their services and offerings in line with evolving customer needs.

Dubai, UAE: More than 1,000 executives representing 300 chambers from 100 countries have been trained on implementing the Chamber Model Innovation, which is designed to enhance their services and overall competitiveness, Dubai Chambers has revealed.

The framework, launched and developed by Dubai Chambers in 2021, is designed to support chambers with integrated customer-focused innovation and align services and offerings with the needs of member companies and customers.

The specialised trainings were organised by Dubai Chambers in cooperation with the ICC-World Chambers Federation as part of the Chamber Model Innovation Around the World series, which was attended virtually by chamber leaders and representatives from across the globe.

Dubai Chambers shared its own experience in implementing CMI internally as the organisation utilised the framework as a launching point to pivot and launch new services to create added value for its members and customers in the UAE and abroad.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President & CEO of Dubai Chambers, said:

“By implementing CMI internally, Dubai Chambers able to align its offerings with the evolving needs of its members. At the same time, the framework provided a solid foundation for Dubai Chambers to build and execute its 2022-2024 strategy and develop customer-oriented initiatives and services that deliver value to businesses in Dubai and abroad.

More than 60 chambers of commerce from Latin America, Asia, the Middle East and North America have implemented CMI within their organisations to date, he revealed, adding that such figures reflect the growing confidence and acceptance of the CMI framework within the global chambers community.

He added that success stories shared during the virtual series will inspire other chambers to change existing mindsets, embrace innovative thinking and prepare for the future.

Last year, the ICC-WCF adopted the CMI framework for chambers of commerce around the world to enhance services, train employees and expand the role of chambers as data-driven institutions that can foster innovation to improve ease of doing business, generate new revenue streams and enhance their long-term competitiveness.

-Ends-

About Dubai Chambers:

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, providing innovative value-added services and access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under Dubai Chambers. For more information, please visit us on: www.dubaichambers.com

Follow us on:

www.facebook.com/dubaichamber

www.twitter.com/dubaichamber

http://www.linkedin.com/company/dubai-chamber-of-commerce-&-industry/

www.youtube.com/DubaiChamberTV

www.instagram.com/dubaichamber

For more information, please contact:

Ruba Abdel Halim

Manager, PR & Corporate Communications

Email: ruba.halim@dubaichamber.com