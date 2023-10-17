Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah: “With an exciting lineup of sessions focusing on seven diverse topics, our Future Theatre sets the stage for thought-provoking conversations that will provide valuable insights and fresh perspectives on global trade and investments in a world shaped by digital transformation.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has unveiled details of the ‘Future Theatre’ programme, a key element of the upcoming Dubai Business Forum that creates a curated platform for interaction with globally renowned speakers as they explore the groundbreaking innovations driving today’s economies.

Hosted under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Business Forum will take place at Madinat Jumeirah from 1-2 November 2023 under the theme ‘Shifting Economic Power: Dubai and the Future of Global Trade.’

The Future Theatre programme features headlining keynote sessions examining a thoughtful mix of seven thematic pillars. Participants will take a deep dive into the Future of Industries, Future of Cities, Future of Investments, Future of IoT, Future of Jobs, Future of Cyber Security, and Future of Robotics. The insightful experiential sessions will tackle the future trends set to catalyse growth in economies, industries, businesses, and society.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “This year's Dubai Business Forum is designed to provide our global community of attendees, partners, and guest speakers with tailored opportunities to connect through meaningful conversations that will drive transformative growth and shape the future of business and trade. With an exciting lineup of sessions focusing on seven diverse topics, our Future Theatre sets the stage for thought-provoking conversations that will provide valuable insights and fresh perspectives on global trade and investments in a world shaped by digital transformation.”

The opening session will feature a TED-style talk focusing on the Future of Industry pillar. 'The 4th Industrial Revolution: Powering Future Economies' will shed light on the significant impact Industry 4.0 will have on the global economy.

The Future of Investments pillar will present a session examining thematic investments, which have grown in importance during the post-pandemic period. The session will also consider the impact of investment opportunities on future societies.

Meanwhile, the Future of Jobs pillar will highlight the career paths of tomorrow and share insights on potential jobs of the future that reflect the fast-evolving digital landscape on a global and local level.

Additional sessions will examine the future of urban planning, how the growing use of AI and machine learning is transforming industries by enabling advanced IoT technologies, and the integration of robotics within the workplace, as well as the impact of ransomware and the importance of adopting robust cybersecurity measures.

The Future Theatre will host focused and intimate sessions that provide additional scope for interaction, creating an engaging platform for meaningful dialogue that complements the forum’s compelling panel discussions and interactive main-stage sessions.

The inaugural edition of the Dubai Business Forum builds on the success of Dubai Chambers’ series of ‘Global Business Forum’ events and is set to play a key role in contributing to the ambitious targets outlined in the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which seeks to double the size of the emirate’s economy over the coming decade.

The Dubai Business Forum will be hosted at Madinat Jumeirah from 1-2 November.

To register for the event, please visit register.dubaibusinessforum.com

About Dubai Chambers:

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, providing innovative value-added services and access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under Dubai Chambers. For more information, please visit us on www.dubaichambers.com

