The five-day event takes place from 9-13 October and will feature exclusive panel discussions, interactive dialogues, and networking opportunities.

H.E. Yahya Saeed Lootah: “As market dynamics continue to evolve, the needs and challenges of family-owned businesses are also changing. Our role at the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses is to promote the sustainable growth of these important contributors to the national economy and ensure their continuity, market competitiveness, and ability to maintain long-term success.”

Family businesses and offices from the Middle East will account for around 18% of all participants, with 26% travelling from Europe, 22% from North America, 16% from India , and 15% from the Asia Pacific region.

Real estate tops the list of sectors among the family businesses participating in the event, followed by venture capital, financial services, and energy.

Hosted under the theme ‘The Family Office Model: Creating a Growth Plan for Future Generations,’ the congress will address a range of topics that impact family businesses including succession planning, investment strategies, governance, geopolitical risks, and portfolio management.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has successfully attracted the world’s biggest and most significant family business conference to Dubai, underlining the emirate’s status as a leading destination for prestigious global events. Hosted in partnership with Campden Wealth, the inaugural edition of the Campden Global Owners and Family Office Congress will bring together more than 300 representatives from multigenerational wealth-owning families in Dubai from 9-13 October.

The exclusive five-day gathering will feature immersive networking opportunities and closed-door sessions for the exchange of knowledge and experiences. Participants will engage in interactive discussions on best practices in managing family businesses, preserving family legacies, and navigating the unique challenges and opportunities that impact the sustainable success of family-owned businesses.

Dubai has been selected as the ideal destination for the congress due to its ability to attract UHNW family wealth, which is supported by the emirate’s prime position as a global business hub, reputation as a centre for innovation and sustainability, and role as a strategic gateway to emerging African economies.

The event kicks off on Monday and is set to attract participants from across the globe. Family businesses and offices from the Middle East are expected to account for around 18% of participants, with 26% travelling from Europe, 22% from North America, 16% from India, and 15% from the Asia Pacific region.

Real estate tops the list of sectors among the family businesses participating in the event, followed by venture capital, financial services, and energy. Other business sectors represented will include technology, fintech, blockchain, construction, infrastructure, healthcare, food and beverages, and mining and minerals.

H.E. Yahya Saeed Lootah, Chairman of the Campden Global Owners and Family Office Congress and a Member of the Advisory Committee of the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses, commented: “Family businesses form the backbone of economies across the world today, including the UAE. With the global economy being influenced by shifts in monetary policies, inflation, and other market factors, many family offices are considering their biggest modifications in strategic asset allocation for several years.”

His Excellency continued: “As market dynamics continue to evolve, the needs and challenges of family-owned businesses are also changing. Our role at the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses is to promote the sustainable growth of these important contributors to the national economy and ensure their continuity, competitiveness, and long-term financial success. Partnering with Campden Wealth to host this exclusive event creates a unique platform that will enable family businesses around the world to learn, grow, and thrive.”

Hosted under the theme ‘The Family Office Paradigm: Creating a Blueprint for Growth in Future Generations,’ the congress will address a range of topics that impact family businesses including succession planning, investment strategies, governance, geopolitical risks, and portfolio management.

A number of family businesses from Dubai and the wider region will be among the participants at the conference, while Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, is scheduled to share valuable insights during one of the panel discussions.

Established in May 2023 under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses is responsible for ensuring the sustainability and growth of family businesses in Dubai. The centre was launched to develop this vital sector and further enhance its economic contribution in support of the emirate’s future development plans.

Campden Wealth has provided knowledge and intelligence to the world’s wealthiest families and ultra-high-net-worth investors since 1987. The invitation-only family member network helps families make informed decisions to safeguard their legacies and values by offering unique access to world-class networking experiences, innovative educational programmes, proprietary research, and timely market intelligence.

About Dubai Chambers:

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, providing innovative value-added services and access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under Dubai Chambers. For more information, please visit www.dubaichambers.com

Follow us on:

www.facebook.com/DxbChambers

www.twitter.com/dubaichambers

www.linkedin.com/company/dubai-chambers

www.youtube.com/DubaiChamberTV

www.instagram.com/dubaichambers

For more information, please contact:

Mohamad Mouzehem

PR & Corporate Communications

Email: mohamad.mouzehem@dubaichamber.com