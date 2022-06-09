Hattawi: Our investment in digital infrastructure remains a top priority as we support Dubai's strategic ambition to become the smartest city in the world.

Al-Theeb: We are committed to providing smart services that add value for our members and improve ease of doing business in Dubai.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, recently hosted a team from Dubai Land Department at its headquarters where representatives from the Chambers shared its experience and best practices in digital transformation and customer service.

The visit and meeting explored potential collaboration and knowledge sharing opportunities focusing on government work systems were discussed. The visiting team was received by Saif Hattawi, Director of Information Technology at Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Abdulla Al-Theeb, Director of Membership and Documentation at Dubai Chamber of Commerce. Representing the Dubai Land Department were Abdullah Al-Siri, Senior Director of the Customer Happiness Department and Fatima Al Shamsi, Senior Manager, Real Estate Services.

The DLD representatives were briefed on the Chamber's advanced digital transformation system, which provides options for Chamber members and customers to easily complete transactions, saving them time and effort and ultimately accelerating business functions.

Hattawi elaborated on the Chamber's advanced digital infrastructure and systems, which are designed to provide a seamless customer experience, adding that digital transformation remains a top priority for the organisation as it supports Dubai's strategic ambition of becoming the smartest city in the world.

He said that electronic transactions conducted by customers at the Chamber increased by 8.4 percent year-over-year between January and May 2022, reaching over 308,000 electronic transactions.

Ahmed Al-Theeb, Director of Membership and Documentation at Dubai Chamber of Commerce, stressed the Chamber’s strong commitment to providing smart services that add value for its members and improving ease of doing business in Dubai.

Al-Theeb added that digital transformation efforts played a role in boosting membership growth and the number of certificates of origin issued and received by the Chamber, as the smart systems in place simplified and facilitated procedures and processes for customers.

The visiting team lauded Dubai Chamber of Commerce for its digital transformation achievements, which were reflected in its strong ranking on the Dubai Government Customer Happiness Index 2021 and added that continued cooperation between government entities is crucial to enhancing economic competitiveness in Dubai.

Dubai Chamber offers 50 smart services to Dubai’s business community, covering everything from certificates of origin, attestation, ATA Carnets and credit reports, among many others.

About Dubai Chamber of Commerce:

Established in 1965, Dubai Chamber of Commerce continues to represent, support and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai, create a stimulating business environment and promote the emirate as a global business hub. The Chamber is one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, which was restructured under a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

