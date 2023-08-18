The guide outlines the benefits of innovative no-code platforms and is designed to help young Emiratis enter the world of app development, as well as test their applications before launch.



The interactive session was hosted as part of the ‘Create Apps in Dubai’ initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has conducted a special workshop aimed at aspiring Emirati app developers. The interactive session 'Fundamentals of Setting up a Business and Building a Successful Mobile Application’ was presented in cooperation with AstroLabs as part of the chamber's support for the 'Create Apps in Dubai' initiative and the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).



The workshop attracted more than 50 young Emiratis, who benefitted from opportunities to hone their skills in app development and meet with high-level experts to discuss their innovative ideas. The event comes as part of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy's drive to play a central role in the success of Create Apps in Dubai by strengthening engagement with young Emirati developers and digital entrepreneurs and empowering them to contribute to achieving the UAE's digital vision.



'Fundamentals of Setting up a Business and Building a Successful Mobile Application' provided valuable insights on how to launch a startup in Dubai and effectively leverage the latest technologies. The session offered a tailor-made platform for discussion, hands-on guidance, and knowledge sharing on designing, developing, and pitching mobile app prototypes to key enablers and investors.

As part of the workshop, participants were introduced to a new infographic guide outlining the benefits of innovative no-code platforms. Produced by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy in collaboration with the UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office, this valuable resource was created to reduce barriers to entry for a career in app development by providing a comprehensive guide to no-code platforms, which enable people with no experience in programming to develop their own apps. The guide is designed to help young Emiratis enter the world of app development, as well as test their applications before launch.

Announced in March this year, Create Apps in Dubai was launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai. The initiative is aimed at nurturing the capabilities of homegrown digital talent and has set an ambitious target to train a select group of 1,000 Emiratis in partnership with the private sector to help achieve its goal of tripling the number of app creators in the emirate by 2025. Create Apps in Dubai also supports 100 new national projects for the development of cutting-edge apps that will be made available in digital app stores over the next two years.

Led by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, Create Apps in Dubai seeks to leverage new growth opportunities in the sector by creating a strong digital infrastructure, developing a legislative framework that supports the development of apps, and introducing government incentives to accelerate the sector’s growth in line with the chamber’s strategic objectives.

