Dubai, UAE: Dubai Chamber of Commerce recently organised its first roundtable meeting of 2022, which gathered representatives of various business councils and groups operating under its umbrella.

Participants examined key economic developments, growth prospects and investment opportunities in Dubai, while they were briefed on Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s milestones and achievements and activities in 2021, as well as the new structure and strategy of Dubai Chambers.

The meeting provided a platform for Dubai Chamber of Commerce to engage with the business community, identify existing challenges faced by the private sector, exploring investment opportunities and seek recommendations for improving ease of doing business in Dubai.

The roundtable meeting was attended by H.E. Marwan Lutfi, CEO of Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB), who gave an overview of AECB’s ChequeScore App, as well as its functions and features.

Addressing participants, Hassan Al Hashemi, Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chamber of Commerce, stressed the importance of organising such roundtables, which he described as an ideal platform for open and constructive dialogue and a prime example of close public-private sector cooperation that continues to drive Dubai’s progress and development.

Al Hashemi revealed that Dubai Chamber of Commerce members’ exports and re-exports in 2021 amounted to AED 227 billion, a growth rate of 22.7% compared to 2020, reflecting the resilience of Dubai traders and their global reach.

He added that the Chamber achieved significant membership growth in 2021 with a year-over-year increase of 66.8%, revealing that over 27,800 new companies joined the Chamber in 2021, bringing total membership to over 287,000 members.

Initiated by Dubai Chamber in early 2009, roundtable meetings with business councils and groups provide an ideal setting for two-way communication where members are encouraged to network, and compare their progress throughout the course of the previous quarters. These gatherings provide industry stakeholders a platform to address key issues or challenges.

-Ends-

About Dubai Chambers

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, providing innovative value-added services and access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under Dubai Chambers.

Follow us on:

www.facebook.com/dubaichamber

www.twitter.com/dubaichamber

http://www.linkedin.com/company/dubai-chamber-of-commerce-&-industry/

www.youtube.com/DubaiChamberTV

www.instagram.com/dubaichamber

For more information, please contact:

Ruba Abdel Halim

Manager, PR & Corporate Communications

Email: ruba.halim@dubaichamber.com