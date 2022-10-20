Four companies were recently presented with Exporter of the Month certificates for reporting the highest export value, highest number of export markets and highest number of certificates of origin

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, recently honoured four companies for their exceptional trade performance during the May-August 2022 period as part of the organisation’s Exporter of the Month initiative.

Bushrana Global Trading Co. was recognised for achieving the highest export value in May, while Majan Food Industries received a certificate for exporting to the highest number of markets in June.

Food Specialties was honored as Exporter of the Month (July) for having the highest number of certificates of origin; and CARBOCON DMCC was recognised as a startup company with the highest export value in August.

Hassan Al Hashemi, Acting President & CEO of Dubai Chambers presented the company representatives with certificates of recognition and praised them for their exceptional performance. He noted that the Exporter of the Month initiative helps the Chamber to monitor sector trends and identify key areas where exporters and re-exporters are excelling.

He added that the initiative goes well beyond recognising top-performing trade companies as it promotes best industry practices and fosters a culture of excellence within the business community.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launched the Exporter of the Month initiative in 2009 under the name Exporter of the Quarter, to recognise the outstanding exporting companies in Dubai. The selection of companies is based on distinct and specific criteria derived from the Chamber’s Certificate of Origin database.

