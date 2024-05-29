Maha Al Gargawi: “Business Councils embody Dubai’s firm commitment to strengthening trade, investment, and economic relations with countries across the globe.”

A total of 589 companies from Qazaqstan were registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce at the end of Q1 2024.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced the establishment of the Qazaqstan Business Council to enhance bilateral trade and investment ties between the business communities in Dubai and Qazaqstan.

The establishment of the Business Council reflects the growing economic relations between the two markets. The number of companies from Qazaqstan registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce reached 589 at the end of Q1 2024.

The Business Council’s inaugural Annual General Meeting was held at Dubai Chambers’ headquarters. Participants discussed ways to further strengthen the council’s membership for the mutual benefit of both Dubai and Qazaqstan, together with the upcoming programme of events during the year ahead.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, commented: “Business Councils create effective platforms to foster dialogue with the business communities they represent, and embody Dubai’s firm commitment to strengthening trade, investment, and economic relations with countries across the globe. These councils play a key role in strengthening partnerships to leverage opportunities and achieve mutual objectives, contributing to the growth of the private sector and advancing its contribution to sustainable economic development.”

Business Councils, which operate under the umbrella of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, are made up of companies, business owners, and industry experts that advocate for the interests of businesses in Dubai. Each council partners with the chamber to foster bilateral trade and investment between Dubai and the market represented.

