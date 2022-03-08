GBF Latin America to descend on Dubai March 23rd-24th 2022, organised by Dubai Chamber in partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai.

Dubai, UAE: The Latin America and Caribbean (LATAM) region can be an important economic partner to help Dubai meet its new target of boosting foreign trade to AED 2 trillion over the next five years, according to a new guide published by Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

The guide, titled Why Latin America? features valuable insights on promising economies in the region and key growth sectors, as well as trade and investment opportunities that offer the most potential for UAE companies and investors.

Why Latin America? was released ahead of the Global Business Forum Latin America 2022, which Dubai Chamber is organising in partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai on March 23rd-24th.

The guide highlights the advantages for Dubai companies and investors in doing business with LATAM, a 27-country region that stretches from Mexico to Argentina, also including the Caribbean islands. The report concludes that the region’s largest markets have solid macroeconomic indicators that make it safe for investment.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the fourth edition of the forum bears the theme Towards a Resilient Future. The forum brings together heads of state, ministers, government officials, business leaders and industry experts from the UAE and Latin America to explore new avenues of economic cooperation.

Citing IMF statistics, the guide noted that Latin America’s trade volumes grew 9.5% in 2021 and are projected to continue growing over 2021-2025 at an average of 5.8% for imports and 6.7% for exports. This represents a significant increase to the average trade growth rates during the 2015-2019 pre-pandemic period, which were 1.9% for imports and 1.3% for exports.

The combined GDP of LATAM reached USD 5 trillion in 2021, the guide noted, adding that the regional economy grew by 6% in 2021 and it is expected that it will grow by 4.3% between 2021 and 2025. This makes it a prime region for bi-lateral trade, offering Dubai-based investors and commercial organisations promising returns on investment and also positioning the region as key to helping Dubai meet its foreign trade targets.

The report also projects LATAM’s overall economy and GDP to grow in the post-pandemic era. It highlights that in 2021, the region’s economy represented 5.3% of that of the world, led by Brazil and Mexico, with their GDP figures corresponding to USD 1.6 trillion and USD 1.3 trillion respectively.

The study ranked Brazil and Mexico as the first and second largest economies in the region, accounting for USD 1.6 trillion and 1.3 trillion in GDP, respectively. Argentina ranked as the third largest economy in Latin America, with a GDP of USD 455 billion, followed by Chile with $331 billion, Colombia with USD 301 billion, and Peru with USD 226 billion.

In addition, it reveals that Latin America is home to 8.3% of the world’s population, with Brazil having the largest population with 213 million people followed by Mexico with 129 million, making them the 6th and 10th most populated countries in the world respectively. They are followed by Colombia at 51 million, Argentina at 45.8 million and Peru at 33.8 million.

“Economic indicators show that Latin America is regional market offering tremendous potential for UAE businesses that are keen to expand their reach in markets that offer a wealth of growth opportunities. The Why Latin America? guide provides clarity on key trends reshaping Latin American markets and business prospects that companies in the UAE can explore in further detail at GBF Latin America 2022 in Dubai,” said H.E. Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of Dubai Chambers.

GBF Latin America 2022 is an ideal platform to learn about the economic potential that Latin America offers, as well as Dubai’s pivotal role in linking global economic markets, he explained, adding that the forum serves as a catalyst for driving UAE-Latin America business exchange and building cross-border partnerships.

-Ends-

About Dubai Chambers

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, providing innovative value-added services and access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai

About Expo 2020 Dubai

Explore new frontiers, embrace the opportunities, and join the making of a new world at Expo 2020 Dubai – a six-month celebration of creativity, innovation, human progress, and culture running from 1 October 2021 until 31 March 2022. www.expo2020dubai.com

Follow the Global Business Forum on:

https://www.facebook.com/DCGBForums/

https://twitter.com/DcgbForums

https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/dubai-chamber-global-business-forums/

For more information, please contact:

Ruba Abdel Halim

Manager, PR & Corporate Communications

Email: ruba.halim@dubaichamber.com