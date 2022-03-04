Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, a public non-profit organisation that supports the business community in Dubai and promotes Dubai as an international business hub, was recently recognized as ‘Best Government Outsourced Call Centre’ at the 2021 Middle East Call Centre Awards. The call centre is managed and operated by Dubai Chamber’s outsourcing partner Cupola Teleservices (Cupola), the region’s leading provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and contact centre services.



Atiq Juma Faraj Nasib, Senior Vice President for Commercial Services at Dubai Chamber of Commerce said, “The award is a wonderful achievement by both teams working together seamlessly to deliver world class customer support for all Dubai Chamber of Commerce customers worldwide. We are proud of our partnership with Cupola, which we recognized through our Supplier Excellence Award programme. We look forward to further successful collaboration with Cupola for many years to come.”



Taimur Awan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Cupola Teleservices stated, “We consider ourselves fortunate to work with a world class and iconic partner like Dubai Chamber. We are delighted to support Dubai Chamber as an important organisation that advances Dubai’s economic growth and provides effective support to all traditional and emerging business sectors. The Dubai Chamber – Cupola working relationship is an example of public-private partnership that has underpinned Dubai’s exceptional growth and achievements.”



Going forward, Dubai Chamber of Commerce will be tasked with strengthening its role in developing sectors like digital economy and international trade and devising trade policies to further enhance the emirate’s global status as an attractive economic hub. Cupola will continue to support Dubai Chamber of Commerce in this mission and will ensure the highest standards for customer experience management are provided.

-Ends-

About Dubai Chambers

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, providing innovative value-added services and access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under Dubai Chambers.

About Cupola Teleservices

Cupola Teleservices is the Middle East’s pioneer in outsourced support services provided to businesses, particularly outsourced contact center services, having established the first outsourced contact center facility in the region. Headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Cupola has been offering technology-enabled outsourced business support solutions to some of the world’s and region’s largest companies and government entities across the Middle East and North Africa since 1999. Our services range from omnichannel customer experience management to contact center consulting, analytics, training and staffing solutions. With our Group’s workforce of over 1,200 employees, we offer multilingual support across virtually all industries.

For more information: www.cupolagroup.com