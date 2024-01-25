Abu Dhabi: A total of Dh748,951,113.20 worth pension payments for the month of January are due to be disbursed on Friday 26th January 2024, announced the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) today.

An evident increase of Dh68,016,776 has been noted in comparison to the same pension amounts disbursed last year, which amounted to Dh680,934,337.51.

There are 46,651 eligible Emiratis due to receive this month’s amount, showing an evident increase of 700 registered members in comparison to the same month last year, during which the number of eligible members was 45,951.

These expenses are being disbursed to Emirati nationals subject to Federal Law No. (7) of 1999 for Pension and Social Security and its amendments, as well as to pensioners whose files are managed by the GPSSA on behalf of the Ministry of Finance and in accordance to the pension law in which they are subject to.

