Abu Dhabi – Retired pensioners and beneficiaries are expected to receive their pension payments on Friday 23rd June 2023, announced the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA), to mark its keenness in ensuring customers are satisfied, content and enjoy the Eid holidays.

The value of pensions disbursed for June 2023 amounts to Dh704,107,177.30, which is an increase of Dh54,049,217.88 in comparison to June of last year, during which the pension value amounted to Dh650,057,959.42.

There are currently 46,569 beneficiaries as of this month, an evident increase of 1,565 compared to the same month last year when the number of beneficiaries reached 45,004.

These expenses include civilians who are subject to the provisions of Pension and Social Security Law No. 7 of 1999, as well as beneficiaries whose files are managed by the GPSSA on behalf of the Ministry of Finance, as per their pension regulations which they are subject to.

