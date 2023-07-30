Dubai: A high-level delegation from the Dubai Government Workshop (DGW) visited the Heriot-Watt University to explore innovative avenues to enhance bilateral cooperation in sustainability and sustainable mobility. This initiative comes in line with DGW’s efforts to strengthen ties with the private sector as well as academic institutions in the country. Heriot-Watt University is one of the leading institutions for higher education offering distinctive educational programs across various disciplines.

Both parties exchanged their deep knowledge and expertise to create new guidelines for efficient and sustainable operations. By doing so, both sides aim to enhance sustainability and develop eco-friendly service delivery approaches.

