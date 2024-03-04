Sharjah: The Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah welcomed Her Excellency Hadja Lahbib, Belgium’s Foreign Minister. She was received by Sheikh Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of DGR, at House of Wisdom in Sharjah, where the two sides explored strengthening relations and cooperation in the cultural, economic, and scientific sectors between the emirate and Belgian cities.

The visit aligns with the DGR’s ongoing efforts to enhance relations between Sharjah and Belgian institutions in both the public and private sectors and to expand international partnerships, to support Sharjah’s development journey and its programs and plans to grow in key sectors, including science, technology, education, and healthcare.

The visit agenda included a tour of the Sharjah Airport Free Zone, where Her Excellency was briefed on the Belgian companies operating within its premises. The Foreign Minister also received information on business licensing operations and the incentives the Authority offers to those working within its free zones.

Furthermore, Her Excellency Hadja Lahbib visited the Equestrian Club and the Sharjah Equine Hospital, where she met Dr. Micky De Rieck, who was awarded the title Knight in the Order of Leopold. This is the highest Belgian decoration, awarded for bravery and noble deeds that benefit the public.