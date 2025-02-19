Dubai: As a part of the strategic efforts to achieve the goals of ‘Dubai Economic Agenda D33’, the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Digital Dubai Authority, to promote collaboration in developing a digital work environment and providing innovative solutions to catalyse the Dubai Government’s digital transformation journey. The agreement was signed at the Department headquarters in the presence of H.E. Abdullah Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of DGHR Department, and H.E. Matar Saeed AlHemeiri, CEO of the Digital Dubai Authority.

The agreement includes cooperation in technical support, capacity building, and human resources development to accelerate digital transformation goals across various government entities. It also covers mechanisms to enhance connectivity and integration in the field of human resources, fulfilling the shared objectives of government entities and fostering a seamless, integrated government built on the principles of efficiency and effectiveness.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, DGHR recognized the outstanding efforts and valuable contributions of Digital Dubai employees in fostering collaboration between the two entities. This acknowledgment highlights their role in driving innovation and digital transformation, in line with the Authority’s commitment to supporting its employees and inspiring them to make great achievements.

H.E. Abdullah Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of DGHR Department, said: “We are honoured to form a strategic alliance with Digital Dubai Authority, upholding our shared dedication to strengthening bilateral cooperation and marking a strategic leap forward in our efforts to advance the Dubai Government's digital transformation journey. At DGHR, we remain committed to developing best-in-class digital infrastructure and promoting tech solutions, as they are essential for fostering a flexible work environment adhering to the highest standards of innovation and sustainability. Moreover, this agreement will empower us to develop advanced systems and enhance human resources processes, further bolstering the technical capabilities of government employees and consolidating Dubai's leading stature as a pioneer in digital transformation.”

H.E added: “We also sincerely appreciate the efforts of the Dubai Authority staff in facilitating this key collaboration and striving for its success. Our team at DGHR abides by the directives of the wise leadership, remaining steadfast in our efforts to promote integration among government entities, support Dubai's forward-looking vision and achieve the strategic objectives of Dubai Economic Agenda D33.”

H.E. Matar Saeed AlHemeiri, CEO of the Digital Dubai Authority commented: “While the partnership between Digital Dubai Authority and DGHR is ongoing and enduring in nature, the new agreement empowers us to move into a deeper and more integrated phase. This strategic initiative reflects both entities’ vision to consolidate the Emirate’s position as a leader in diverse domains including human resources, which is a critical facet of digital transformation. We are elated to sign this agreement and look forward to the successful implementation of all its provisions, led by joint efforts to digitalise and positively transform the Emirate.”

DGHR Department remains committed to developing strategic human resources policies and plans, while Digital Dubai strives to provide cutting-edge digital systems and platforms for seamless information exchange among government entities. This is part of broader efforts to drive innovation, while fostering a highly flexible and sophisticated work environment to meet future aspirations.

