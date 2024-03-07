Dubai, UAE: Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) launched the Future Proofing Dubai’s Workforce project under the theme Talent 2033 today in the presence of various representatives from federal authorities, government bodies in Dubai, and key employers of organisations in the private sector. These organisations operate in diverse sectors such as travel, logistics, tourism, information and communications technology, real estate, wholesale and retail trade, finance, insurance, healthcare, education, and manufacturing.

The primary aim of the project is to establish Dubai as a global and competitive hub that fosters talent empowerment and facilitates strategic workforce planning across both the government and private sectors. The objective is to expedite the integration of 65,000 Emiratis into the private sector. Simultaneously, the initiative seeks to digitise labour market forecasts, enhance productivity, and implement automation through advanced analytics engines. Lastly, the project will focus on devising capacity-building programs tailored for the future workforce. The Future Proofing Dubai’s Workforce project is structured into four main phases spanning a 12-month period. Even beyond the completion of these main phases, specific initiatives and programs will continue in subsequent periods.

His Excellency Abdullah Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of DGHR, said: “At DGHR, we place utmost priority on fostering collaboration and alliances with key stakeholders within the Emirate. This initiative reflects our vision to bolster Dubai’s future plans by leveraging exceptional talents, brilliant minds, and globally competitive expertise. It aligns seamlessly with Dubai’s strategic vision for 2033, including the ambitious Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which seeks to double the size of Dubai’s economy over the next ten years. Additionally, it is in line with the Dubai 2024 Urban Master Plan, which prioritises the implementation of The UAE Net Zero by 2050. We are also confident that this project will yield a positive impact on the human element in Dubai and the UAE. Moreover, we eagerly anticipate expanding our collaborative efforts with strategic partners in government and private sectors, driving the advancement of our strategies and programs, and establishing new benchmarks for government efficiency.”

In the preparations for the launch of this project, delegation from DGHR headed by H.E. Abdullah Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of DGHR, conducted a series of visits to key government and private entities.

The visits revolved around discussions aimed at fostering collaboration and joint efforts within the scope of the Future Proofing Dubai’s Workforce project. DGHR initiated this project with the primary aim of envisioning the future of Dubai’s workforce in response to dynamic changes in the job market.

This project holds considerable strategic importance as it places emphasis on deepening the understanding of job market and trends, as well as both current and future skills essential for human capital. This ambitious vision places a priority on enhancing the global competitive edge of the workforce. It involves developing a comprehensive strategic map that facilitates the integration of Emirati nationals into the private sector, encourages the active participation of UAE nationals in both the government and private sectors, and positions Dubai as a hub for talents and experts.

Future Proofing Dubai’s Workforce project plays a vital role in realising the strategic vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to position Dubai as a global hub for innovation and creativity. Through this initiative, DGHR aims to address the evolving needs and future expectations of the human workforce in Dubai. It is further dedicated to providing solutions and proposing effective tools that empower both national human capital and global talents. Furthermore, these efforts actively seek to foster partnerships and collaboration between the government and private sectors with a goal to drive sustainable development and enhance the overall well-being of the community.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact: