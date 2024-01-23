Dubai, UAE: The Organising Committee of the Gov Games signed a partnership agreement with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) to be a Silver Sponsor for Gov Games for the fifth year in a row. The Gov Games, which is held under the directives of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, has become one of the most prominent team-building events within the sports agenda in Dubai. This year’s edition will be held from 29 February to 3 March 2024.

"With the directives and support of the top management, we are pleased that DEWA is the Silver Sponsor of the Gov Games for the fifth year in a row. The Gov Games has become one of the key sports events in Dubai, playing an integral role in strengthening relationships among local government entities and their regional and international peers. This sponsorship is part of DEWA’s social responsibility to encourage employees and society members to adopt a healthy lifestyle and make sports an essential part of their lives, as well as supporting positive competitiveness among participants, within the framework of the sporting spirit that characterises sports events held in Dubai," said Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources at DEWA and Chairman of DEWA’s Sports Committee.

Active partnership

“DEWA has always participated effectively in supporting the activities and events that foster a healthy lifestyle, while focusing on enhancing cultural cohesion and instilling the values of teamwork and respect among teams. The goal is to ensure a brighter and more sustainable future for the current and future generations. As such, we are pleased with DEWA’s active support for the Gov Games for the fifth year in a row, to ensure a successful and distinguished edition of the event for all participating teams,” said Marwan bin Issa, Director of Gov Games.

Various categories

Gov Games 2024 is held in partnership with DP World as an Official Partner and Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat) and Damac Properties as Golden Sponsors. This year’s edition will see the participation of junior participants, as was announced last year. This addition aims to foster strategic thinking, teamwork, and mental and physical strength. Participants will undergo an enriching experience that enhances their character and motivates them to improve themselves.

The first four editions of Gov Games saw widespread local, regional, and international participation, with over 4,500 participations in the Battle of the Government, Battle of the Community, and Battle of the Cities categories.

More details about the Gov Games can be obtained on www.govgames.ae, or on the social media accounts: Instagram, TikTok, X (Twitter), and Facebook @GovGames.