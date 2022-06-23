Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD&CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), received from HE Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism, a certificate of thanks and appreciation from His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. This is in appreciation of DEWA’s active role and its sponsorship of the Dubai Fitness Challenge initiative, launched by His Highness, to promote Dubai's position as the most active and happiest city in the world.

"I am honoured to extend my thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, for honouring DEWA for its participation and sponsorship of the Dubai Fitness Challenge initiative. Dubai Fitness Challenge has become an anticipated annual event, and an open invitation for all to practise sports activities for a whole month,” said Al Tayer.

Dubai Fitness Challenge activities were organised from 29 October to 27 November 2021, to give everyone the opportunity to take part in various sports activities or try new exercises. Health and fitness enthusiasts of different ages and physical abilities gather to achieve one goal, which is to do 30 minutes of daily exercise over 30 days.

DEWA has consolidated its participation and sponsorship of the Dubai Fitness Challenge through Mai Dubai, which is wholly owned by DEWA. It included an integrated programme designed specifically for this innovative challenge, with the aim of motivating the people in Dubai to increase their physical activity and commit to allocating at least 30 minutes per day for 30 days in practicing a variety of fitness activities and sports.

Mai Dubai has played a key role in supporting the 2021 Dubai Fitness Challenge, an annual month-long sports initiative aimed at encouraging a healthier and more active lifestyle, exercise and promoting well-being. As a main sponsor of the Dubai Run Challenge 2021, which was held on Sheikh Zayed Road, and the Official Water Partner for the 30 days of the initiative across Dubai, Mai Dubai encouraged Dubai residents and visitors to prioritise their physical and mental health by committing to the 30X30 Challenge. It emphasises the importance of physical fitness as well as drinking enough water to maintain general health. Based on the success achieved by this partnership during the previous sessions of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, Mai Dubai extended its partnership with this initiative over the next three years (2022-2024). It will continue to sponsor the Dubai Run Challenge event as the Official Water Partner of this highly anticipated annual initiative in Dubai.