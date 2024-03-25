Dubai, UAE: To mark Reading Month in the UAE, observed in March every year, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organising a series of events, panel discussions, and virtual webinars for its employees throughout the month on various literary and cultural topics, under the theme ‘DEWA reads sustainably’. The activities include sessions and seminars about innovation, sustainability, net-zero, how to publish research papers, cultural competitions for employees, and field visits to the Mohammed bin Rashid Library and several cultural and knowledge centres in Dubai. Prominent writers and speakers take part in the activities, in addition to employees who highlight books they have read and provide summaries to their colleagues as part of the ‘Share an Hour’ initiative.

“In line with our social responsibility, we are committed to creating a knowledge environment that supports the aspirations of the wise leadership in spreading a culture of reading and encouraging members of society to explore a wealth of information in books within a supportive environment. DEWA’s Knowledge Centres contain thousands of books including digital and paper knowledge resources in all areas. Our goal is to encourage our employees to develop a passion for culture and reading, and enhance knowledge and innovation in DEWA. In 2023, there were more than 195,000 downloads from the digital knowledge resources that DEWA provides. We are also keen to organise various activities during the Reading Month to foster a culture of reading among employees and contribute to building a knowledge-based economy in Dubai and consolidate the position of the UAE as a global cultural and intellectual destination,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

DEWA has 6 Knowledge Centres across a number of its branches. These centres depend on innovative and smart knowledge management systems. Employees can borrow and return books and periodicals using self-service kiosks. This is in addition to 3 Digital Reading Trees at DEWA's headquarters, showcasing over 200 titles each. DEWA Smart Library allows staff to easily access digital content, especially scientific research in different fields. The online catalogue allows employees to search for books available in DEWA knowledge centres.

