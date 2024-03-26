Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is committed to enhancing customer experience by implementing a comprehensive Services 360 approach, offering seamless, proactive, and integrated services in collaboration with more than 30 partners from government and private sectors. This aims to meet customers’ needs and exceed their expectations. DEWA delivers all its services through diverse digital channels, ensuring innovative, secure, and hassle-free value-added services for all stakeholders, saving their time and effort while enhancing their happiness.

DEWA scored 100% in the International Digital Customer Experience Standard (IDCXS: 2022) certificate in 2022-2023 from the first assessment. DEWA is the first organisation in the world to adopt and implement the standards and requirements of the certificate, which is presented by the International Customer Experience Institute (ICXI) in collaboration with the British Standards Institute (BSI). In 2023, DEWA scored 98.3% in the Dubai Government’s Instant Happiness Index by Dubai Digital Authority.

"We are aligned with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the city as a global digital economy hub and a significant player in the global digital landscape. Our efforts also align with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to transition Dubai government into a fully smart model. In this context, we are committed to streamlining and enhancing the customer experience through innovation, proactive strategies, and a futuristic vision, while also fostering integration with various entities and organisations to ease the customer journey and support the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). DEWA's advanced digital infrastructure has led to a remarkable increase in the digital adoption rate of DEWA’s services to 99.2%, alongside the digital integration of over 90 projects with 65 government and private organisations by the end of 2023,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

In 2023, DEWA customers conducted approximately 12.5 million digital transactions, including about 2.1 million transactions via DEWA’s website, over 3.2 million transactions through DEWA’s smart app, and more than 6.8 million transactions through various digital channels provided by DEWA in collaboration with its partners.

DEWA offers its services through multiple digital channels, including its website and smart app on IOS, Android, and Huawei platforms. Additionally, DEWA provides several services through Rammas, its virtual employee powered by ChatGPT. Rammas is accessible through DEWA’s website, smart app, Facebook page, Google Home, robots, WhatsApp Business, and Amazon’s Alexa.

