Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) launched 16 social initiatives in the first half of 2023, with its employees registering 12,587 volunteering hours in humanitarian and community initiatives, benefiting 2,594,445 people in the UAE and abroad. This is part of DEWA’s social responsibility and keenness to support its humanitarian journey.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, emphasised that DEWA’s pioneering volunteering and humanitarian initiatives and programmes are an indispensable part of its strategy and efforts to serve society.

“DEWA works in accordance with an integrated institutional framework to establish the concept of volunteering within the UAE community as a symbol of solidarity and tolerance in our society. This is a key factor in deepening and strengthening the spirit of good citizenship and belonging. We work within an integrated system that includes planning, implementation and evaluation of leading initiatives and programmes to ensure the sustainability of results. We are committed to consolidating the values of social responsibility, a culture of humanitarian work, and the spirit of volunteering among our employees and all members of society. This has ensured that our corporate social responsibility has become more comprehensive and effective,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

DEWA’s social responsibility initiatives in the first half of 2023 included:

Meer Al Khair Initiative 2023

DEWA launched the ‘Meer Al Khair’ community initiative, in cooperation with Al Ihsan Charity Association, Ajman, to provide in-kind goods support and food items for needy families with limited income, during the Holy Month of Ramadan. Its employee contributions resulted in collecting 380 boxes of in-kind goods and food items. Employees competed to demonstrate their giving, volunteering and community cohesion.

Ramadan Aman campaign 2023

During the Holy Month of Ramadan, DEWA participated in the ‘Ramadan Aman’ campaign, launched under the theme ‘Together during Ramadan without accidents’, in collaboration with Al Ihsan Charity Association and the traffic and police departments. The campaign aimed to distribute 200,000 Iftar meals to drivers at the roads and intersections during Maghrib.

Determined Hands initiative

DEWA participated in the initiative organised by Dubai Customs for employees of determination (EODs) in government organisations in Dubai. Several employees of determination from DEWA distributed Iftar meals to road users and drivers at traffic signals in Rashid Port.

Sports treatment hall at the Senses Residential

DEWA sponsored a sports treatment hall at the Senses Residential and Day Care for Special Needs in Dubai, to provide the best treatment for children of determination in the areas of motor, functional and mental rehabilitation. As part of this sponsorship, DEWA provided the necessary equipment and devices to ensure the provision of an inclusive treatment programme, compatible with the needs and requirements of people of determination with various disabilities. More than 30 volunteers from DEWA participated in preparing the hall to receive people of determination.

Clothes for Good initiative

DEWA participated in the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)’s ‘Clothes for Good’ initiative. It donated 200 uniforms pre-used by its employees to turn them into wearable attire for needy segments in less advanced countries.

