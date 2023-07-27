Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) commissioned 676 11kV distribution substations across Dubai in the first half of 2023. The construction of the substations and jobs related to new customers resulted in a total of 505,684 man-hours, according to the highest standards of quality and efficiency.

“We provide an advanced and integrated electricity and water infrastructure to keep pace with sustainable development needs and the growing demand in Dubai and provide electricity and water services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, efficiency, and safety. This is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Electricity and water infrastructure expansion plans are based on demand expectations until 2030, considering the demographic and economic growth in the Emirate,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“The reliability and availability of DEWA’s transmission lines is around 100%. DEWA has reduced the Customer Minutes Lost (CML) in Dubai from 6.88 minutes per year in 2012 to just 1.19 minutes in 2022, which is the lowest rate worldwide,” added Al Tayer.

Rashid Bin Humaidan, Executive Vice President of Distribution Power at DEWA, highlighted that there are now 74 33kV substations in service and 43,357 medium voltage (11Kv or 6.6Kv) substations. DEWA continues its hard work to ensure business as usual according to the set plans, while implementing the highest health, safety, and environmental standards.

